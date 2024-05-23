Christian McCaffrey’s Dad Ed Once Masterfully Dodged a Bullet When Asked to Name His Favourite Kid

Ed McCaffrey’s contributions to football go beyond his own career, his legacy now being carried by sons Christian McCaffrey and Max. His legacy will potentially be stretched even further soon by his youngest Luke and Dylan. But between four accomplished sons, who is his favorite?

Ed recently appeared on the “Bussin’ With The Boys Podcast” and was asked the above-mentioned question. However, just like his playing days, the senior McCaffrey evaded the question smoothly. Ed gave the cliche answer that he couldn’t pick one but in a creative manner. The former Broncos legend joked that their favorite kid is based on whoever returns their call at the earliest on a given day. He said,

“It varies by the day, my wife and I joke around about it is whoever happens to call us back the quickest on that particular day is [the favourite kid]. In reality, so you’ve kind of like got something pretty important coming up, so last week it was Luke, my young son he’s played in the senior bowls getting ready for the combine. This week, Christian’s got a pretty good game coming up here right.”

Jokes aside, Ed alluded that a soft corner grows for a kid who has something important coming up and this softness varies. He explained this by giving the example of Luke and Christian. Ed’s favorite was Luke during his combine preparations. But a week later, it changed to Christian McCaffrey as he had the Super Bowl coming in.

He summed it up by saying that it varies all the time. As revealed earlier, it all depends on which kid is making them the happiest at a given point in time. As of now, all four of his kids are on the good list, revealed Ed.

“You know it varies man, it varies. Obviously you love all your kids the same but there’s some that you’re more happy with in any particular point in time. And so right now they’re all good, they’re all on the good list right now.”

One common trait that we can see in the McCaffrey’s is their insatiable tenacity. From Ed to Max to Christian, they are one of the toughest athletes one might come across. Hence when asked about the secret behind it, Ed gave an interesting perspective.

Ed Shares Possible Reasons Behind The Toughness of Christian McCaffrey And His Brothers

With all four sons pursuing and having pursued the game, it’s natural for them to be mentality monsters. Seeing all four making it to the highest level is truly one of a kind. Hence, when asked about the secret behind how Ed and his wife successfully instilled this toughness in their kids, the former Broncos legend candidly revealed that they had it from the beginning. However, he did speculate that the home environment probably played a huge role in that.

Apart from the kids’ mother Lisa being a former athlete herself, the boys being around the same age always competed against each other growing up. Moreover, the family environment was such that the kids were always expected to give their best no matter what they did. But as Ed said, he never had to nudge anyone as Christian McCaffrey and his brothers were proactive enough.

“Luckily, I think that was just their mentality early on. They were serious competitors, they competed with each other. I think it’s good to have four brothers in the same house so they compete with each other, they compete with their friends and then in games yeah they were super competitive…It was expected of them but I really never had to nudge them too much.”

It’s safe to say the McCaffrey’s are NFL royalty. Christian is possibly the best RB today while Max is having a great time with the Dolphins as an offensive coach. The youngest two are also hustling in the college football circuit in hopes of making it to the NFL. Ed and Lisa truly did an amazing job raising four driven and successful kids.