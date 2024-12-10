“I Know What Christian McCaffrey is Going Through”: Cam Newton Gets Real on Brutal Injuries in the NFL

Christian McCaffrey insisted he didn’t believe in the “Madden curse.” Perhaps it’s a coincidence that he played his fewest games since 2020, after he graced the famous video game’s cover. Maybe it’s not. Either way, his 2024 campaign never truly got started. And he must rehab a season-ending PCL sprain to be ready for 2025.

Many NFL players have suffered long-term injuries mid-year. McCaffrey’s former teammate, Cam Newton, hurt his foot in Week 2 of 2019. The Lisfranc ailment he picked up ended his season. He can relate to McCaffrey’s current predicament, and spoke about it on his 4th&1 podcast.

“It’s like one thing after the other… ‘oh my God, I can’t catch a break. So I know what Christian McCaffrey is going through… now [you’re] the veteran in the locker room, where a lot of [the organization] gains confidence in you. Not being there as that empath that takes on so much responsibility of the team. [When] you can’t uphold your end of the bargain and perform, it just sucks.”

The San Francisco 49ers (6-7) have fought through immense adversity beyond injury this year. McCaffrey not being able to assist them in overcoming must be insanely tough. Fortunately, Newton has been in his situation and has words of encouragement to provide.

Cam Newton offers Christian McCaffrey advice

Newton was 30 years old when his foot injury cost him a full season. McCaffrey will turn 29 in June. Carolina struggled through a 5-11 campaign when Newton got hurt.

They didn’t play the same position, but Newton’s play style exposed him to more hits than most traditional quarterbacks. That aspect – and his status as Carolina’s franchise player – give him credence when talking about what McCaffrey can do to maintain a healthy mindset while he’s on the mend.

“Main thing [he needs] to try to do is focus on the positives. It’s easy for you to get distracted with the negativity. You don’t do no help – only harm! – when you think negatively… you need to find or fast track the best way to get 100%. And if it takes you being out the rest of the season? Okay. Fine… get as healthy as possible, and DO NOT COME BACK UNTIL YOU ARE HEALTHY!”

McCaffrey has dealt with criticism from fantasy football managers who made him their No. 1 pick all year. San Francisco’s handling of his preseason Achilles tendonitis – resulting in him being selected so early – has fueled those negative comments. His desire to prove his detractors wrong could have impacted his return time. Coming back early, as Newton alluded to, never ends well.

“I know [McCaffrey] is a warrior. If he’s hurt, he’s still gonna try to play.”

San Francisco’s quest for a postseason bid continues on Thursday Night Football versus the Los Angeles Rams (7-6) in Week 15.