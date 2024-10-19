mobile app bar

CJ Stroud’s Mother Kim Announces New Project to Help Empower Football Moms

Jeevesh Singh
Published

Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud hugs his mother, Kim, after his workout on the Buckeyes' pro day. CJ Stroud

In his second year with the Houston Texans, CJ Stroud has become the poster boy of the franchise, and everything points to a great career ahead of him. With such exceptional talent comes a bigger spotlight with tonnes of fans. Now, CJ’s mother, Kimberly, is using this fame, along with her own, as a medium to share important life advice with other mothers.

Kimberly, short for Kim, is starting a podcast, ‘The Mom’s POV,’ where she will give tips about how she raised her NFL star son, along with insights to parents about how they can guide their sons’ football careers. For this project, CJ’s mother is partnering up with Monica Daniels, the mother of Paris Johnson Jr. who is the offensive tackle for the Arizona Cardinals.

The proud mother has taken to the show business to embark on a new venture in her life as her son continues to shine bright among the crowd of the NFL.

This podcast is set to become a program for parents all around the world getting an insight into some of their favorite NFL players, along with the challenges and insights that come with raising a professional athlete.

That said, Mike Daniels revealed a teaser for the show, featuring both mothers posing with Ryan Day. This suggests the podcast will offer unique perspectives on different NFL teams, making it a must-watch, must-listen for fans!

Why the podcast is important for parents of aspiring football players

When it comes to making it in pro football, players have to see a rigorous struggle to earn a spot in the 53-man squad. Sometimes it takes years of hardships and persistence to make it to the NFL. Even CJ Stroud has seen his fair share of struggles, coming from a financially underwhelming family, and yet, he’s made it to the top of the podium.

“My mom, she had to play both roles for a while, both mother and father. And my sister has been nothing but supportive through everything, through thick and thin. So I’m super blessed to have a mother like I do,” the star quarterback said on the PIVOT podcast.

Moreover, Stroud himself has spoken in length about the sacrifices his mother took to help him succeed as an NFL player, and now, Kim wants to ensure that other football parents don’t have it as hard as she did. And who better to do so?

Kim’s efforts to help out other football parents by guiding them through the right processes will surely receive the admiration they deserve.

