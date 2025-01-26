mobile app bar

“I Sure Am Tempted”: CJ Stroud’s Mom Reflects on Her Son’s Disapproval of Her Social Media Activity

Suresh Menon
Published

Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud hugs his mother, Kim, after his workout on the Buckeyes' pro day.

Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud hugs his mother, Kim, after his workout on the Buckeyes’ pro day. CJ Stroud. Image Credit: © Lori Schmidt / Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK

Houston Texans quarterback CJ Stroud rarely responds to vile comments about him. And why should he? His mother, Kim, is cut from the same cloth, staying mum [pun not intended] when rival fans troll her son. The reality, however, is different. According to Kim, she’s often tempted to hit back at those trolls, but ultimately holds back because her QB son disapproves.

Being a mother to an NFL star is a tricky role. On one hand, your son is adored by millions worldwide, but on the other, there will be rival fans and naysayers slandering him publicly. Moms are the most sensitive human beings out there, and staying silent while your son gets trolled online requires immense restraint.

So it wasn’t surprising when Kim Stroud opened up about her struggle to ignore social media in the latest episode of The Mom’s POV.

“I, for one, don’t take to social media and say much, but I sure am tempted,” said Mama Stroud.

Interestingly, there’s a backstory to this. When CJ Stroud played for Ohio State, Kim engaged in some negative social media discourse around her son. However, when Kim once replied to a troll, CJ quickly called her and asked her to delete the post immediately. While Mama Stroud was surprised at how fast CJ caught her post, the Texans star made it clear that her conduct should always remain positive.

“I remember one time in college, something happened at Ohio State and so I chimed in on a discussion. And no, I’m not kidding you, once I hit send, CJ called me and told me, ‘Take it down right now.’ And I was like, ‘How did you see it that fast?’ He was like ‘Mom, you have to be above it’”

Stroud’s mother initially resented this decision, as she wanted to defend her son and do what she felt was right. “I’m like, ‘But I don’t want to be above it because you want to stick up for what’s right’” Kim shot back.

However, over time, Kim has taken CJ Stroud’s advice to heart and started seeing things in a more positive light. Now, she responds to trolls sparingly, but with kindness, replacing negativity with positivity—much like her co-host, Monica Johnson. Notably, Monica is the mother of Cardinals OT Paris Johnson Jr.

Kudos to CJ Stroud and his mom, Kim, for not feeding into the negativity. Nothing fuels trolls more than the language they can resonate with.

