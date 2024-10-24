CJ Stroud’s Mother Kim Stroud Speaks Up On What Prompted Her To Launch Her Own Podcast

CJ Stroud is one of the biggest generational talents in the NFL at the moment. The Texans’ quarterback has been a driving force behind the team since 2023. He has led them to five wins this season with over 10 touchdowns to his name, making him a fan favorite in the city of Texas. His mother will use this type of following as a medium for her new podcast, which aims to assist other parents and single mothers by imparting important pieces of wisdom.

The former Buckeyes players, Stroud and Paris Johnson Jr., shared great camaraderie, and now it looks like their mothers share a bigger friendship. Kim Stroud and Monica Daniels first met at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center on a recruiting trip to Ohio State, and it was just sisterhood at first sight. Now, they are launching a new podcast, ‘The Mom’s POV,’ which will hope to “inspire, empower and uplift others.” Discussing their motivation for launching such a project, they said,

“It’s just an amazing opportunity for us to share our story and to use our platform to talk about all the amazing things that our sons are doing and have done, but also to give our point of view as a Mom so we can encourage other amazing Moms as well.”

Two of my favorite people are launching a podcast! The moms of former Buckeye stars C.J. Stroud and Paris Johnson Jr. are starting a podcast called “The Mom’s POV Show.” @KimStroud510 & @MonicaCLDaniels hope their stories will inspire, empower, and uplift others. #Buckeyes pic.twitter.com/uIZOwbQxUf — Kellyanne Stitts (@KellyanneStitts) October 21, 2024

The podcast will try to induce a better planned-out way for parents to maneuver around a career in pro football as the pair share stories of their experience and how they raised their sons to be NFL stars.

Plus, seeing as how the combined Instagram followers of Stroud and Johnson Jr. come out to be around 1.3 million, it is highly likely that the podcast will accumulate a lot of listeners with a keen interest in finding out the intricacies of the players’ lives.

The two friends are embarking on a new path to start this podcast, and their motivations trace back to their son’s college days, about which they spoke briefly.

Kim Stroud and Monica Daniels speak about the pillars of their friendship

Back when Stroud and Paris were just names on a roster, their moms would sit in the stands and watch the two Buckeyes players record outstanding numbers. During these conversations, the two instantly hit it off and somewhere along the line, procured an idea of starting a podcast together someday. Both of them have been single moms which became the fundamental of their bond and will now explore this deeper with the upcoming podcast.

“We were reflecting on the way here of when our kids were in high school and even juniors when they were little people. The journey and the decision that we made as Moms and how it all reflects now.”

Now that Stroud is the star of the Texans and Paris is the Arizona Cardinals’ first line of defense, the two moms have been quite successful in their missions of making their sons exceptional pro-football players. They now plan to help other mothers in similar situations. The first few episodes of the show have been recorded at the Sycamore Studio already and will become available to the public by next month.