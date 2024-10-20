Cleveland Fans Show No Remorse for Deshaun Watson Ahead of Bengals Matchup

Sep 22, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) walks off the field before the game between the Browns and the New York Giants at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Deshaun Watson walked into a cascade of boos on his own home turf! The Cleveland Browns were set to face the Cincinnati Bengals on October 20th, but what they surely couldn’t prepare for was their star quarterback being met by a fierce uproar from the fans.

Watson has been an incredibly expensive player for the Browns, and so far, he has not been his money’s worth. His off-field controversies are equally troubling, and the fans have had enough of it all.

So, when the quarterback’s intro was shown this week on the big screen and he walked onto the field, the entire Huntington Bank Field was filled with boos.

Deshaun Watson’s intro went exactly how you would expect it…pic.twitter.com/v7jwZs9ZBK — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) October 20, 2024

The Browns are currently at the bottom of the AFC North division with a poor 1-5 record. Watson has gone from being one of the NFL’s generational talents with the Texans to one of its biggest disappointments with the Cleveland Browns. Due to this, fans weren’t exactly thrilled to see him come through the tunnel this weekend.

However, the same can’t be said about his longtime girlfriend, Jilly Anais., who took to Instagram to share photos of them together from the field, accompanied by a caption that read, “His #1 fan”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ｊｉｌｌｙ (@jillyanais)

That said, during this hotly anticipated matchup, Watson sustained what appeared to be an Achilles injury, possibly cutting his season short once again. About 1:26 before halftime, the QB’s leg twisted awkwardly on a non-contact play.

For now, not much is known about the injury or its extent. However, once again, Watson’s $230 million contract is under scrutiny, especially considering that the QB has thrown two fewer touchdowns than last season and the one before.

This could very well mark the end of Watson’s tenure with the Browns and possibly his NFL career. What do you think—will 2024 be the last season Watson plays in the league? Let us know in the comments!