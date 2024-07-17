Coach Andy Reid Explains Why He Keeps His Team Meetings Just 5 Minutes Long

Arguably, the Kansas City Chiefs are the biggest success story in the NFL, and much of the credit goes to head coach Andy Reid. However, unlike the traditional football coach who relies on aggressive tactics and fiery speeches, Reid’s approach is all about efficiency.

A big part of the Chiefs’ management strategy is keeping things concise, especially when it comes to team meetings, and that is what their head man recently highlighted on ‘Scoop City’. Reid’s philosophy circles down to keeping shorter meetings, which in turn leads to greater efficiency and better focus. Reid believes more in taking action and delivering on the field, instead of just words. He revealed,

“Well, you get to year 10 and 12, and we’re sitting here, so you don’t want the players to go, ‘Man, I heard the same thing over and over.’ I’d rather just get in, get out, and give them what they need.”

By keeping meetings short, Reid ensures that his players stay engaged and focused. However, the Chiefs’ head man approach is derived from his own dislike for long meetings, which he couldn’t stand himself. So rather than driving his players ‘crazy’ the Chiefs’ consistent success relies on showing that sometimes, less really is more.

Similarly, when it comes to taking time off- Andy Reid has a different approach than most coaches out there.

Reid Believes in Sending His Players on Their Much-Needed Time Off

The conversation on Scoop City soon trailed off to Travis Kelce, and how he was visibly ‘banged up’ in the last season. However, the Chiefs lifted the Lombardi once again and none of it came without the tight end. But as the team’s head man, it’s Reid who knows how to set the players on the right path- and that means players taking enough breaks.

As the mastermind behind the Kansas City Chiefs, Reid is all about balance. He knows his players need to recharge, and he’s very mindful of giving them that much-needed time off. This extends to him too, as after the Super Bowl, they all enjoy a breather. There’s another break for spring, where he encourages them to take their kids and go someplace fun.

“I enjoy doing what I do, I like the coaches too, but when given an opportunity to get away, let’s get away. I encourage them to get out of this building and go.”

During these breaks, Reid himself stays busy with personal matters. But he remains available for those who might need their coach. What Reid said is confirmed by Patrick Mahomes’ Europe-wide tour. Others like Travis Kelce are also taking time off from the field and embracing other sides of his personality.

Andy Reid’s approach ensures that everyone, from players to coaches, gets the downtime they need. And let’s hope that it bears fruits for the Chiefs as much as it has in the past two seasons.