Colin Cowherd Draws Intriguing Comparisons Between ‘Outward Popular’ Russell Wilson & ‘Inside Man’ Aaron Rodgers, After Broncos’ Soul Crushing Defeat
Prasenjeet Singh
|Published September 26, 2023
The Denver Broncos recently lost to the mighty Miami Dolphins in a totally one-sided 20-70 game. The mammoth defeat did not look good on Russell Wilson and Sean Payton who were already being doubted by many. Interestingly, this led Colin Cowherd to draw intriguing comparisons between ‘Outward Popular’ Russell Wilson and ‘Inside Man’ Aaron Rodgers.
Advertisement
In his latest episode of ‘The Volume’, Cowherd hinted at the tumultuous locker room issues with the Denver Broncos’ quarterback who, in the analyst’s opinion, is popular outside the locker room, whereas Jets’ veteran Aaron Rodgers is popular inside the locker room.
Colin Cowherd Draws Interesting Comparison Between Russell Wilson and Aaron Rodgers
Russell Wilson’s image inside the locker has been less popular than outside, reckons Colin. Resorting to the same premise, Cowherd on the new episode of ‘The Volume‘ drew an intriguing comparison between Wilson and the New York Jets star Aaron Rodgers.
Advertisement
“So much of Russell Wilson’s legacy, his reality is locker room stuff. Russell has always been more popular out of the locker room than in it. Aaron Rodgers by the way, has often been popular in the locker room. But take some criticism out of it and that’s a real thing,” Cowherd said.
“This was a big lift for Sean Payton. He had to change the culture, o-line, Russell Wilson and it’s not working and it’s getting worse. This sounds crazy but I wouldn’t be shocked if eventually Russell Wilson doesn’t start and they blow it up.”
Colin Cowherd Predicts Sean Payton’s Personality to take Precedence Over Russell Wilson
“This is going to be a personality clash between Peyton and Russell Wilson and Peyton’s gonna win it. Sean Payton’s going to win this, it’s not going to be close.”
Advertisement
Share this article