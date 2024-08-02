mobile app bar

Colin Cowherd Hints the Patriots May Snub Drake Maye for a Sixth-Round Pick

Suresh Menon
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Colin Cowherd Hints the Patriots May Snub Drake Maye for a Sixth-Round Pick

Jun 10, 2024; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) walks to the practice fields for minicamp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

NFL’s beloved analyst Colin Cowherd stirred up a storm yesterday after claiming that Joe Milton has a better chance to become the Patriots’ QB1 for this year than third-overall pick Drake Maye. Cowherd’s claims have since sent a shockwave throughout the NFL world, and fans are rightly baffled by the reporting.

In a recent episode of ‘The Herd,’ Colin shed light on his conversation with veteran NFL reporter Michael Holley. According to Cowherd, Holley, who was present at Patriots camp, claimed that Maye has failed to impress in training camp so far.

From misplaced passes, sloppy accuracy, and concerns about footwork, Holley noted that Maye’s showcase at camp has been all over the place. However, the biggest revelation from the reporter was the impression left by sixth-round pick Joe Milton.

Michael informed Colin that everyone in the camp was surprised to see the sixth-round pick outperform the much-hyped Maye with several stellar passes from the deep. Based on this information from his trusted colleague, Colin boldly declared, “Don’t be shocked if Joe Milton gets this job or has more reps this season.”

As baffling as it sounds, there is precedent for a similar situation back in 2014 when Kirk Cousins replaced the highly touted RGIII. Even Tom Brady had a comparable journey after assuming the reins from Drew Bledsoe.

So is history repeating itself? For Patriots fans, the answer is a resounding ‘No.’

NFL World shoots down speculation on Joe Milton starting

Naturally, the first reaction upon hearing Cowherd’s statement was shock. The shock was so immense that Patriots fans labeled Cowherd’s statement as “brain rot content” and took him to the cleaners. See for yourselves:

A few others, meanwhile, seemed to be in the first stage of grief as they vehemently refused to accept this outcome, while some suggested that it would be Jacoby Brissett, not the other two, who would get the starting role.

As outrageous as Colin may sound, it has to be acknowledged that almost every source has reported on Maye’s dismal performance in training camp. Moreover, with even the HC Jared Meyo backing Brissett to be the QB1, the idea of Milton getting more reps is not outlandish.

However, this scenario poses a bigger question. Did the Patriots waste their third overall pick on a dud? Although too early to call Maye such a thing, all eyes will definitely be on the rookie this year, considering that Patriots fans would hate to have another Mac Jones-type situation.

Post Edited By:Samnur Reza

About the author

Suresh Menon

Suresh Menon

x-iconinstagram-iconlinkedin-icon

Suresh Menon is an NFL writer at The SportsRush with over 700 articles to his name. Early in his childhood, Suresh grew up admiring the famed BBC of Juventus making the Italian club his favorite. His love for soccer however soon translated to American football when he came across a Super Bowl performance from his Favourite Bruno Mars. Tom Brady’s performance in the finals left an imprint on him and since then, he has been a die hard Brady fan. Thus his love for the sport combined with his flair for communication is the reason why he decided to pursue sports journalism at The SportsRush. Beyond football, in his free time, he is a podcast host and likes spending time solving the Rubik’s cube.

Read more from Suresh Menon

Share this article

Don’t miss these