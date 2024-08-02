Colin Cowherd Hints the Patriots May Snub Drake Maye for a Sixth-Round Pick

Jun 10, 2024; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) walks to the practice fields for minicamp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

NFL’s beloved analyst Colin Cowherd stirred up a storm yesterday after claiming that Joe Milton has a better chance to become the Patriots’ QB1 for this year than third-overall pick Drake Maye. Cowherd’s claims have since sent a shockwave throughout the NFL world, and fans are rightly baffled by the reporting.

Advertisement

In a recent episode of ‘The Herd,’ Colin shed light on his conversation with veteran NFL reporter Michael Holley. According to Cowherd, Holley, who was present at Patriots camp, claimed that Maye has failed to impress in training camp so far.

From misplaced passes, sloppy accuracy, and concerns about footwork, Holley noted that Maye’s showcase at camp has been all over the place. However, the biggest revelation from the reporter was the impression left by sixth-round pick Joe Milton.

Michael informed Colin that everyone in the camp was surprised to see the sixth-round pick outperform the much-hyped Maye with several stellar passes from the deep. Based on this information from his trusted colleague, Colin boldly declared, “Don’t be shocked if Joe Milton gets this job or has more reps this season.”

As baffling as it sounds, there is precedent for a similar situation back in 2014 when Kirk Cousins replaced the highly touted RGIII. Even Tom Brady had a comparable journey after assuming the reins from Drew Bledsoe.

So is history repeating itself? For Patriots fans, the answer is a resounding ‘No.’

NFL World shoots down speculation on Joe Milton starting

Naturally, the first reaction upon hearing Cowherd’s statement was shock. The shock was so immense that Patriots fans labeled Cowherd’s statement as “brain rot content” and took him to the cleaners. See for yourselves:

Colin is one of the main reasons I’ve stopped watching national sports talk shows — Gridiron Media (@Gridiron_Media_) August 1, 2024

This is brainrot content — Zak☘️ (@ZakKnowsBall68) August 1, 2024

A few others, meanwhile, seemed to be in the first stage of grief as they vehemently refused to accept this outcome, while some suggested that it would be Jacoby Brissett, not the other two, who would get the starting role.

It’s literally not even possible that this happens. — Giants Agenda (@GiantsAgenda) August 1, 2024

lol Milton is no, way, shape or form better than Maye. Brissett will be the week one starter anyway. — Huckabee (@Huckabee2023) August 1, 2024

As outrageous as Colin may sound, it has to be acknowledged that almost every source has reported on Maye’s dismal performance in training camp. Moreover, with even the HC Jared Meyo backing Brissett to be the QB1, the idea of Milton getting more reps is not outlandish.

However, this scenario poses a bigger question. Did the Patriots waste their third overall pick on a dud? Although too early to call Maye such a thing, all eyes will definitely be on the rookie this year, considering that Patriots fans would hate to have another Mac Jones-type situation.