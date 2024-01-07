Colin Cowherd’s Embarrassingly Wrong Take Makes a Comeback After CJ Stroud’s Epic Saturday Night

Colin Cowherd’s words are back to bite him in the behind. Cowherd’s take, made in August 2023, was that C.J. Stroud was “not talented enough” to conquer the challenges posed by way of a rookie defensive head coach, a rookie offensive coordinator, a “weird owner,” and a below-average roster. It turns out, that the rookie, in fact, was talented enough as he became the hero to help the unlikely Texans advance to the playoffs for the first time since 2019.

Colin Cowherd, a media person, expressed his doubts about Stroud’s ability to excel in Houston. This statement has, on the grounds that it has been categorized as probable, the “worst take of 2023.” He said, “And then there is CJ. Stroud, rookie defensive head coach, rookie offensive coordinator, weird owner, below-average roaster, like he is not talented enough.” To be fair to Cowherd, his skepticism about the Houston Texans was more about the poor state of the Texans than it was about Stroud’s abilities.

However, Stroud, a 22-year-old from Rancho Cucamonga, California, and a two-time Heisman Trophy finalist from Ohio State, has proven otherwise. His calm demeanor, capacity to handle stress, and attention to detail have been instrumental in his fulfillment.

Under his management, the Texans, who had a dark record of 11-38-1 in the three seasons prior to his arrival, have shown brilliant improvement. With a 9-7 record, they have emerged as a playoff contender, which seemed nearly impossible a year ago. The transformation of the Texans isn’t totally attributed to Stroud; it is also the result of the efforts of coach DeMeco Ryans and different key players like Will Anderson Jr., Nico Collins, Tank Dell, and Derek Stingley Jr.

The synergy between these individuals has brought about a nice exchange within the team’s dynamics. Stroud’s performance is especially noteworthy considering the Texans’ past struggles. He has excelled in both management and technical abilities, passing for 3,844 yards and 21 touchdowns and maintaining a 99.0 passer rating.

Fan Debate the ‘Worst Take of the Year’

Stroud’s performance against the Colts is, sadly, not good for Cowherd’s credibility. The reaction from the sports community has been a blend of humor and disbelief. Fans have taken to social media to express their opinions. A comment read, “Cowherd is wrong 9 times out of 10. No shocker.” A user commented, “He has to take this bad every week.”

Another one noted, “He makes a living off bad takes. It’s crazy, lmao.”

A fan mentioned, “Dude stays making the most horrendous takes.”

Another fan wrote, “Awful take! Yes, definitely in Colin’s top 5, as he has had many bad takes last year!.”

C.J. Stroud’s journey this season, from being underestimated to leading his team to the playoffs, is a testament to his talent and determination. Colin Cowherd’s incorrect take has served as a reminder of the unpredictable nature of sports and the potential for young players to defy expectations.