CJ Stroud Lookalike Charms His Way Into Houston Rodeo and Leaves Texans Fans Starstruck

Samnur Reza
Published

CJ Stroud and Colin Drum

CJ Stroud (L) and Colin Drum (R); Credit – Imagn Images and Instagram

CJ Stroud has got to see this! A Twitch streamer named Colin Drum managed to sneak into the Houston Rodeo for free — not just by using Stroud’s name, but also his looks. That’s right, Colin bears an uncanny resemblance to the Texans quarterback — dreads, no mustache, but a goatee — the whole deal.

Colin posted a brief video of his antics on social media, starting with him getting into what is known as the biggest livestock exhibition and rodeo in the world. Security is tight there, of course. However, Colin, who has 255 followers on Twitch, managed to fool them. Some of the guards even took selfies with him, thinking he was the real deal.

Afraid not (tips hat) — that guy wasn’t Stroud. Colin is a small social media creator, but he’s certainly creative, trying to make a name for himself with funny antics. But are these stunts a little cruel? You be the judge. One dad who took a picture with Colin was heard saying, “Something for my kid.”

We’re not throwing shade at Colin at all. Most Texans fans would immediately recognize that it wasn’t Stroud. Colin had even worn a No. 7, Stroud jersey to the event — something no NFL star would do, wear their own jersey in public.

As expected, several fans pointed out that the skit would have fallen apart if the starstruck fans at the rodeo had put two and two together. Not just the jersey, Colin had no security around him, which everyone seemed to overlook. Would an NFL quarterback really roam a public event with just his cameraman?

This netizen had quite a clever remark:

One fan noted that CJ Stroud was actually at Cotton Club at the Houston Rodeo for the Cookouts. So maybe we shouldn’t blame the fans for not recognizing the impostor.

All that being said, a YouTuber named VicInTheGame pulled off a similar prank last year — arguably in a better way. He hired a Patrick Mahomes lookalike, surrounded him with guards, and then stormed a mall in Kansas City — the heart of Chiefs territory.

But Colin still managed to pull it off, so you have to give him credit for the effort.

Samnur Reza

Samnur Reza

Samnur Reza is an NFL editor for The SportsRush.

