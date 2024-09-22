Colorado’s Travis Hunter Shows Frustration on The Sidelines, Fans Wish He’d Chosen a “Real Program”

As the Colorado Buffaloes clashed against the Baylor Bears in Week 4, Buffs CB Travis Hunter was pulling out all the stops for the Coach Prime-led team. Sadly, in spite of all the efforts, the scoreboard was not in sync with his individual performance.

The Bears did not leave any chance to manipulate the CU’s offensive loopholes and converted every minor lapse into decisive blows. And, by the time it was the third quarter of the game, Buffs’ defense was tired from steering clear of Bears’ attacks–standing at 24-17. As the pressure kept building on, Hunter could feel it the most.

With just 5:37 remaining in the quarter, Hunter’s breaking point happened when CU’s offense stalled out on a third down due to a miscommunication. Hunter was ready to catch the ball but no one threw it to him–more like nobody saw him. That was it for him.

Following this, Hunter rushed toward the sideline in anger and threw his helmet on the ground as emotions spiraled within him.

“What the f**ck?” Hunter screamed twice–loud enough for fans and cameras

Travis Hunter showing frustration on the sideline pic.twitter.com/B2Ze52mnBz — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 22, 2024

As the clip of Hunter tearing his helmet went viral– within minutes, NCAA football fans reacted with calls for Hunter to have picked a “real program”

He should’ve went to a real program — Gridiron Gage (@gridirongage) September 22, 2024

Another fan took a jab at CU Head Coach, Deion Sanders and his son, Shedeur, saying how Hunter should not have joined them at CU:

He shouldn’t have hitched his wagon to a promoter and his son. He would be on another level at actual playoff caliber school. — Finance Reb (@OleMissRebel90) September 22, 2024

A third called CU a “poverty program”

Wasting his talents on a poverty program. — Jose Gomez Jr. (@GomezJose36_) September 22, 2024

Meanwhile, a fourth fan called out Hunter’s behavior, writing, “Not a Heisman moment.”

Not a heisman moment — Derek (@NBAwhiteboyOTY) September 22, 2024

Although Hunter’s frustration boiled over, he did not let his emotions overpower him. He returned to the field and led his team to win with a major move.

Hunter’s diving catch proves to be a game-changer for the Buffaloes

In the third quarter of the Buffaloes versus Bears game, the pressure was evident. And, that is when Travis Hunter delivered. Once again.

Hunter made eye contact with Coach Prime’s son, Shedeur after running a crisp route and spotted a gap in the defense. As Sanders threw the ball, Hunter dove in and could barely grab it with his fingertips–which led the Buffs closer to scoring and gave them much-needed momentum.

TRAVIS HUNTER Diving catch for @CUBuffsFootball! pic.twitter.com/t1mwk2CtpW — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 22, 2024

As the CU’s defense kept pushing, a few plays later, RB, Mica Welch ran into the endzone for a 2-yard touchdown. The game was now tied–all thanks to Hunter’s key catch and the Buffs’ spirit to not give up, leading to a 38-31 win in OT.