Sports Podcaster Reveals the “Real Reason” Travis Hunter is Marrying Leanna Lenee This Weekend

Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Travis Hunter with his mother Ferrante Harris and his fiancee Leanna Lenee on the red carpet before the 2025 NFL Draft at Lambeau Field. Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Travis Hunter is embarking on two major journeys in his life. The first began when NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell called his name in Green Bay, making him the second overall pick in the draft. His professional football career became official when he signed his rookie contract with the Jacksonville Jaguars and suited up for the rookie minicamp.

Now, he’s preparing to begin a new chapter off the field — as a husband. Hunter is marrying his fiancée, Leanna Lenee, this weekend, despite public scrutiny and objections from some in the sports world.

Is Travis rushing into marriage? Some critics think so, pointing to the fact that the couple has been engaged for just over a year. But the Heisman winner remains undeterred. He clearly stated last year that he would tie the knot once his NFL career began — and this weekend in Tennessee, he’s keeping that promise.

Jeff Barnes, content creator and host of the Smoke Somethin, Drink Somethin podcast, recently shed light on why he thinks Travis Hunter is marrying Leanna Lenee this weekend instead of waiting any longer. According to Barnes, it all comes down to one thing: stability — something Hunter values above all else.

“As long as she provides Travis Hunter what Travis Hunter wants, which is stability. Once he got that stability with her, he feels he plays his maximum football because she is beside him. At the end of the day, don’t matter what she does on the side as long as it didn’t stop her from giving Travis Hunter what he wanted from her. It’s not about her, it’s about him. He wants stability and predictability for himself, not for everybody around him.”

Leanna’s past? It doesn’t matter to Travis, according to Barnes. controversies. What she gives him is far more important: emotional grounding and a sense of consistency.

That’s also why, according to Barnes, Hunter didn’t ask her to sign a prenuptial agreement — despite the millions now tied to his NFL career. For him, the real “prenup” is the freedom to live authentically, with someone who won’t restrict or control him.

Growing up without financial security, with an incarcerated father and frequent moves, Barnes believes what Hunter lacked most was stability, and that’s exactly what he’s seeking from his future wife.

The couple has been together since 2022 and announced their engagement over a year ago, in February. Leanna has stood by Travis Hunter through many of his biggest milestones. She was there when he won the Heisman Trophy and again during the NFL Draft, quietly supporting him every step of the way. To celebrate his new chapter as a professional athlete, she even surprised him with a Rolex watch and a bracelet.

Now, as he prepares to take this next step, he’s focused on preserving that sense of steadiness for the long haul, regardless of what critics or outsiders might think. As long as the relationship gives him what he needs, that’s all that matters to him.