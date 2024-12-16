“Congrats to Our Very Own C1N Alum”: Cam Newton’s 7v7 Program Pays Heartfelt Tribute to Travis Hunter, Following His Heisman Win

After George Pickens, Justin Fields, Bo Nix, and Deshaun Watson, Travis Hunter is the latest high-profile alumni from Cam Newton’s C1N program to emerge as a hot prospect in the NFL draft. This is particularly notable following his Heisman Trophy win, something no other athlete from the C1N program has been able to accomplish.

Hours after the Heisman nod, the Instagram handle of the C1N program shared a carousel on their page dedicated to Travis. And the first image featured Cam and Travis posing next to the Heisman Trophy.

The next slide, meanwhile, was a highlight reel (and commentary) showcasing Travis’ legacy with the 7v7 program, followed by another candid picture of Newton and Hunter from their time together during the C1N days.

Added to this beautiful carousel post was a caption that extended congratulations to Travis for winning the coveted award. The IG account also encouraged the Buffa superstar to continue making them proud throughout his upcoming NFL career.

“On behalf of the whole C1N Family, we want to say congrats to our very own C1N alum Travis Hunter on being named this year’s Heisman award winner. Keep making us proud!” the caption read.

It’s truly heartening to see how much Travis’ success means to Cam and his program. For those out of context, the C1N program by Cam is a 7v7 football initiative aimed at helping athletes aged 12-18 develop holistically.

From skills to fitness to character, Cam’s program strives to help young athletes become the best version of themselves before progressing to college football.

From Cam’s perspective, this program holds a lot of importance in his life because this is his channel to give back to the sport that made him who he is today. Hence, it’s not a surprise that, even today, the former Panthers playmaker spends time with the kids in the program and mentors them under his guidance.

The C1N program also holds events across countries with cash prizes to foster competition at the youth level. What’s truly striking is the program’s alumni list. According to the C1N’s official website, the initiative has produced over 30 professional players, some of whom have gone on to win five National Championships.