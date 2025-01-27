“Corny to Say to a Rookie”: Eagles DB CJ Gardner Johnson Draws Flak for Telling Jayden Daniels to “Sit Yo A*s Down and Watch This B**ch From Home”

Given Eagles DB C.J. Gardner-Johnson’s track record, it’s no surprise, though many were still put off by his post-game antics. For some players, winning just isn’t enough. Despite dominating the underdog Washington Commanders in a 55-23 statement win at home in the NFC Championship, Gardner-Johnson couldn’t resist rubbing salt in the wound afterward.

Advertisement

After the post-game celebrations, Gardner-Johnson posted a video on his Instagram. In the clip, the six-year veteran calls out Commanders rookie QB Jayden Daniels specifically—he even called him the wrong name, whether purposely or not, referring to him as “Jayden McDaniels”. He also used the oft-repeated “Cancun” joke for teams that have been eliminated from the playoffs in North American sports.

“Jayden McDaniels.. this all I’m gonna tell you my boy. Helluva year, but sit yo a*s down and watch this bi*ch from home. Cancun University. I might make a shirt called BTA, and send to the boys that were poppin all that sh*t. Belt. To. A*s.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bleacher Report (@bleacherreport)

While this rant session could be viewed as trash talk that’s all part of the game, it does kind of feel like beating a dead horse. Especially considering the level of domination the Eagles displayed during that game. They’re already dead, C.J.!

Gardner-Johnson is known around to league for his physicality, instigator tactics, and trash talk, so this video really is pretty consistent with the persona he’s cultivated. Back in 2020, he got into a highly publicized scuffle with Chicago Bears wideout Javon Wims after he ripped Mims’ mouthguard out and allegedly spit on him.

CJGJ’s rant makes even more sense if you go back to Week 16 of this season, when the Commanders completed a shocking comeback win over the Eagles in Washington. Gardner-Johnson had been ejected from the game for two unsportsmanlike conduct penalties — the reasoning for both was unclear, but we can probably guess.

As he exited through the tunnel, Gardner-Johnson flipped the bird with both hands to the jeering Washington fans above him. There was no chance he was gonna keep his beak shut if the Eagles got their revenge in the NFC Championship, which they did. From that perspective, it makes a little bit of sense. Lord knows what those fans were shouting at him after that ejection.

But still, to single out and go after a rookie was strange, especially considering Daniels did have a “helluva season”, as Gardner-Johnson himself acknowledged. Fans were not impressed with the direction of CJGJ’s rant.

“Corny to say to a rookie that made it that far lol,” one fan wrote. Here’s how others reacted:

Clearly, the public outside of Philly is backing the young QB and presumptive 2024 Offensive Rookie of the Year. But, Jayden Daniels will have to wait until next year to get his get-back on C.J. Gardner-Johnson and the Eagles.

CJGJ and the rest of the Birds will now turn their focus to stopping a Chiefs three-peat in Super Bowl 59. He probably won’t go to Cancun, but one would imagine Daniels will, indeed, be heading out on vacation soon.