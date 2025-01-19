Micah Parsons Can’t Help but Laugh at Dan Campbell and Kevin O’Connell After the Lions and Vikings Get Eliminated

The final week of the regular season saw Dan Campbell’s Detroit Lions face off against Kevin O’Connell’s Minnesota Vikings, with both teams fighting for the top NFC seed. In the end, it was the Lions who got the job done, winning the matchup 31-9. After the game, while exchanging pleasantries with Kevin, the Lions HC was heard saying, “I’ll see you in two weeks,” implying that the Rams and Commanders would meet in the NFC title game.

But as luck would have it, both teams were eliminated in the playoffs — the Lions in the Divisional Round and the Vikings in the Wild Card — making Campbell’s words age horribly. Naturally, the Lions HC has since been vociferously trolled from all corners of the internet, with even Cowboys pass rusher Micah Parsons joining in the fun.

Moments after Jayden Daniels’ Washington Commanders thrashed the Lions in their own backyard, multiple social media outlets started re-posting Campbell’s bold Divisional Round prediction. Bleacher Report’s Gridiron page on “X” was among them, who posted the quote with a hilarious caption implying that the two coaches may have been talking about meeting in Cancún, rather than the Divisional Rounds.

“I guess they meant that they would see each other in Cancún,” the tweet read.

This sarcastic post quickly became a hit, garnering more than 2 million views on X, including from Micah Parsons. The Cowboys pass rusher, like most, couldn’t hide his amusement at the re-surfaced quote, re-tweeting it with a barrage of laughing emojis.

Back in October, Micah referred to the Cowboys-Lions game as “a rivalry,” so it wasn’t surprising to see him laugh at the expense of their loss. However, Lions fans quickly humbled Parsons by reminding him that their team had defeated the Cowboys 47-9 when the two sides last met.

Lions almost put 50 on your head and you’re laughing pic.twitter.com/54FfSmyRgf — Unbiased Red Sox Fan (@unbiasedsoxfan) January 19, 2025

Other Detroit supporters saw the irony in a Dallas Cowboys player laughing at a team missing the NFC Championship game, especially when the NFC East team hasn’t been in one since 1996.

Maybe sit this one out considering the Lions have been in more NFC Championship games than your franchise in the last 25 years — 6th (@Sixth_Castle) January 19, 2025

The majority of the trolls, however, had one simple question — how can Micah laugh at a Cancún meme when the Cowboys booked their vacation tickets in Week 14 itself?

I know you’re not talking buddy. You’ve been in Cancun since week 14 — Conor Riley’s BEEF Farm (@RilesBEEFfarm) January 19, 2025

What the hell are you laughing at yall had reservations for Cancun in the middle of December… — Commanders (@CrxzyCommie) January 19, 2025

As funny as it is to see Dan Campbell get humbled, watching him get choked up after the Commanders’ loss highlighted just how painful the defeat was. Without blaming anyone, the Lions HC took responsibility for the surprise loss, maintaining a brave front in the media.

That said, life moves quickly in the NFL. All eyes will now be on tonight’s marquee matchup, as the Ravens take on the Bills to determine who will face the Chiefs in the AFC Championship. Safe to say, it’s going to be a thrilling day ahead!