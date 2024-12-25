“He Ain’t Getting Paid”: Shannon Sharpe Voices Displeasure as Ejected C.J. Gardner-Johnson Goes Live on IG During Game

Eagles safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson is in the news for all the wrong reasons. The #8 Philly star was ejected after his second unsportsmanlike conduct during the Eagles-Commanders game on Sunday. Afterward, a visibly frustrated Gardner-Johnson raised both his middle fingers to the Commanders’ crowd as he neared the tunnel after being escorted off the sideline.

If that wasn’t enough, he went live on Instagram in the middle of the game to discuss his ejection. “Man, f***k them refs,” he said on Instagram Live. As players are not allowed to use social media during the game, his IG Live sparked several reactions.

WILD: #Eagles DB CJ Gardner-Johnson went live on Instagram in the middle of the game after getting ejected. “MAN… F*CK THEM REFS!!!” WILD RANT ABOUT THE REFS. pic.twitter.com/yW9uMX11Jz — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) December 23, 2024

Notably, Shannon Sharpe, on the Nightcap Podcast, even warned CJ that he might lose his game fee due to fines for the IG Live act.

“Boy, the NFL gonna get this man fined so big. Lord, have mercy. They might take this man’s whole check. Yeah, he ain’t getting paid. That game check that he was going to get for this game that he played against Washington, he ain’t gonna get that. He ain’t gonna get that.”

Earlier, during the first half, Gardner-Johnson and Commanders Wide Receiver Dyami Brown got into an altercation. This was right after Jayden Daniels’ 11-yard completion to Terry McLaurin.

In a heated exchange, Brown pushed off Gardner-Johnson’s helmet, but only the latter was penalized. This made the Eagles star visibly frustrated. Perhaps this could be the real reason why the Eagles star used foul language during the high-octane game. However, what happened in the second half was unpredictable.

Why was Gardner-Johnson ejected?

The turning point came when, according to reports, Gardner-Johnson said “the magic words” to either the officials or the Commanders’ players. As per the NFL rule book, any verbal or other non-physical offense against officials would attract a fine of $31,599.

If it is the second offense, the penalty would be $63,204. And as Shannon observed, he will lose the bulk portion of his game fee.

Meanwhile, Shannon questioned C.J., wondering if he was unaware that the NFL would not tolerate the use of phones in the middle of the game.

“But CJ, bro, you know you can’t do this, bro. You know the NFL has made it abundantly clear. I think you’re supposed to put your phones up at least 30 minutes before the game, or an hour before the game. And you damn sure can’t tweet or go IG Live during the game. Oh lord, have mercy.”

Following the 33-36 loss to the Commanders, the Eagles will face the Cowboys next on December 28. It remains to be seen whether the league will impose a fine or ban C.J. Gardner-Johnson from attending a few games.