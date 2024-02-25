Could LeBron James Play in the NFL? What Prompted James to Not Quit Football After Sophomore Year?

It may come as a surprise to many fans, but LeBron James was originally passionate about football instead of basketball. In high school, he was dedicated to pursuing a career in the NFL and many did believe that he could have been one of the all-time greats. Before becoming one of the greatest to play the game of basketball, LeBron was a football player in Akron, Ohio.

In a recent post by NFL on CBS, even former NFL tight end Tony Gonzalez reflected on his belief that if LeBron James had chosen a football career, he could have excelled with 20 sacks on defense or 1300 receiving yards on offense. LeBron even discussed his time playing high school football during an interview with Eli and Peyton Manning in 2021.

He detailed how his decision to focus on basketball was influenced by the hits he took on the field. He himself speculated that if he had a better quarterback, back then, he would have moved ahead with his dream to be in the NFL.

LeBron James is an imposing 6’9″ and 250 lbs, also known as the Akron Hammer and L-Train during his high school and college days. He excelled in football in high school, earning honors as a first-team all-state player and helping lead his team to the state semifinals.

So yes, LeBron James could have definitely played in the NFL if he chose to as it would have been a nightmare for cornerbacks watching LeBron in front of them, with strong hands and great leaping ability. His speed was even more impressive than his physical structure. LeBron clocked a 4.40 40-yard dash at the NFL combine.

His potential in the NFL was not just good, but exceptional. However, we’ll never know how things would have turned out. However, we can surely take a look at why he did not quit football after his sophomore year.

What Prompted LeBron James to Not Quit Football After Sophomore Year?

LeBron James’ time in high school felt like he’d been given a role to star in a movie. It all started when LeBron had a standout performance in a playoff game against Wickliffe while he was playing at St. Vincent-St. Mary as a freshman. The team did not score until the third quarter and then James was put into the wide receiver position and he just went off. Gaining over 100 yards and scoring two touchdowns in a memorable 15-14 defeat, he showed how useful he could be to the football team.

Things turned around for the 6-foot-6 athlete in sophomore year as LeBron received all-state recognition as a wideout, with 42 catches for 752 yards and 11 touchdowns. He started making the headlines in the local newspapers despite St. V-M’s 3-7 record. By this point, he had already become a basketball sensation in high school, winning state titles and earning the title of Mr. Basketball in Ohio.

There was another reason that was later made public by ESPN’s Brian Windhorst on why LeBron continued a career in football after his sophomore year. He revealed that LeBron had decided to quit the football team, however, his favorite R&B singer Aaliyah’s death caused James to have a change of heart and rejoin the team. Aaliyah died in a plane crash in 2001.

That being said, Michael Jordan knew who LeBron was, ESPN was covering his games and many other NBA players were all impressed by him. Many traveled to Akron only to see him play. There was a question about James’ future with the football team, however, his love for football pulled him towards it in junior year too. He missed the first game of the season after he was invited to work out with Jordan and NBA stars in Chicago.

After this, he returned to the gridiron and posted 57 receptions, 1,160 yards, and 15 touchdowns in his junior year. He even earned all-state accolades despite regularly playing basketball. No one covered James more than NFL Insider Brian Windhorst, at that time he did it for Beacon Journal. Brian suggested back then that James could have gained 500 more yards and 10 touchdowns as a wide receiver if he had fully devoted himself to the position.