“Cowboys Are Frauds”: Pro Bowl NFL Veteran Calls Out Dak Prescott and Co. for Lack of Success

The Dallas Cowboys haven’t left much of an impression this offseason, having signed just one key player in CeeDee Lamb. Now, with Dak Prescott’s extension up in the air and a tough season opener on the road against the Browns, former NFL offensive tackle Taylor Lewan made his reservations known about the matchup. Not only did he pick the Browns to win, but he also called the Cowboys frauds for not achieving anything substantial since the 1990s.

Advertisement

In an episode of the ‘Locker Room’ on the Bussin with the Boys podcast, while co-host Will Compton picked the Cowboys to win the upcoming matchup, Lewan felt that the Browns would come out on top. He praised the Browns’ defense for its strong performance last year and their continued hunger for more.

But the Cowboys are all about hype. Although they make the playoffs year after year, the team often ends up disappointing when it matters most, as argued by the former NFL star.

“I just think the Cowboys are frauds. And they are frauds until they prove otherwise. Like they haven’t done anything since the ’90s. Every year they are strategic. We talk about this every year; they are strategic and they sh*t the bed in playoffs.”

Compton, on the other hand, asserted that Jerry Jones managed to secure CeeDee Lamb with a lucrative deal and still has Dak Prescott and many other offensive weapons. Similarly, with Micah Parsons anchoring a strong defense, it makes sense to Compton that the Cowboys will win their season opener against the Browns.

Along similar lines, the franchise and its head coach Mike McCarthy are leaving past issues and troubles behind to start fresh, adopting a simpler approach for the upcoming season.

Mike McCarthy and the Cowboys are hoping to ‘sprout like a bamboo tree’

McCarthy knows what’s at stake this season. Entering his fifth and final year in Arlington, it’s crucial for the Cowboys to make progress in the playoffs, unlike in recent years. Not surprisingly, the head coach is hoping for the same.

As reported by CBS Texas, McCarthy used an interesting analogy, comparing their situation to a bamboo tree. The tree grows underground for five years before suddenly sprouting up to forty feet in just five weeks. McCarthy has nurtured and coached this team for the last four years. As he enters his fifth year, it’s now time for the team to show results.

But it won’t come easy. With numerous departures and injuries on both sides of the ball, the Cowboys are preparing to throw their rookies into the deep end from day one against a tough opponent. On offense, Tyler Guyton will start as Left Tackle, stepping in for the departed Tyron Smith, and Cooper Beebe will take over as Center for Tyler Biadasz.

With Daron Bland still injured, rookie CB Caelen Carson will step in alongside returning Trevon Diggs, and LB Marist Liufau will also start. But it will come down to Dak, Micah, Lamb, Zack Martin, and Lawrence, among others, to carry the team.

The Cowboys travel to Ohio to take on the Browns on September 8 with kick-off at 4:25 p.m. ET. The game will be televised nationally on Fox. It’s also available to stream on Fox Sports (free), NFL+, and YouTube TV.