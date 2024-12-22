Cowboys vs Buccaneers: Jon Gruden Wants Mike McCarthy to Call ‘Very Aggressive Plays’ Against Tampa Bay

Dec 15, 2024; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy during the first quarter against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Week 16 of the 2024 NFL campaign has gotten off to a roaring start. We saw the Los Angeles Chargers step closer to the playoffs with Jim Harbaugh on Thursday. Today, we witnessed Jim’s brother, John, lead the Baltimore Ravens back into the thick of the AFC North race. This afternoon, the Kansas City Chiefs also moved one victory away from securing the AFC’s No. 1 seed.

There’s so much more entertaining action in store on Sunday. And those games will be capped off by a Sunday Night Football showdown between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-6) and Dallas Cowboys (6-8). The Bucs need a win to maintain their narrow lead in the NFC South. The Cowboys will be eliminated from postseason contention with a loss.

There’s a lot on the line for both clubs. In Jon Gruden’s estimation, this means Dallas head coach Mike McCarthy will have to ramp up his intensity against a blitz-happy Tampa Bay defense.

“The Cowboys are in a desperate mindset. They gotta win to stay alive… so [I’m looking] for head coach Mike McCarthy, who calls the plays, to call a very aggressive game. Don’t be surprised if there’s some gadgets and going for it on fourth down in some difficult situations.”

The Buccaneers are the road team for the contest but are 3.5-point favorites per FanDuel Sportsbook.

Despite being favored, quarterback Baker Mayfield and Co. will also be carrying desperation into the battle. This mentality from both sides should lead to an entertaining, compelling matchup.

Who will win between Tampa Bay and Dallas?

Entering Week 16, the Buccaneers hold the NFC’s No. 3 seed. However, a loss to Dallas and an Atlanta Falcons win would drop them out of the playoff bracket altogether.

This reality may make them even more desperate than the Cowboys, who need extraordinary help to potentially make the postseason.

Both teams are coming into play on a hot streak. Tampa Bay has won four consecutive games. Dallas is 3-1 over the same stretch. They’ve both faced three last-place organizations and defeated a current wild-card holder on the road in that time.

However, the Bucs’ victory (40-17 at Los Angeles Chargers) was much more dominant than the Cowboys’ triumph (34-26 at Washington Commanders).

The Cowboys have held only one of their last four opponents to less than 20 points. As well as Dallas has played recently, Tampa Bay has performed better. That’s why Gruden chose the Buccaneers to prevail on SNF.

“To me, this is an easy pick. I’m going with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers [31-20]. I think Tampa’s gonna stay red hot and ride this wave right into the playoffs.”

Tampa Bay has won by multiple possessions three times during their winning streak. Dallas has done so just once. The Bucs have also yielded fewer than 20 points thrice over the past four games.

Kickoff for the Sunday Night Football contest is set for 8:20 p.m. E.T. on NBC.