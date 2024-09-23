Cowboys Vs. Ravens: Former Falcons QB Slams Dallas For Keeping Ezekiel Elliott Over “Monster” Derrick Henry

Sep 22, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry (22) runs with the ball as Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons (11) defends during the second half at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Baltimore Ravens RB Derrick Henry, who was snubbed by the Dallas Cowboys in the offseason, put up a brilliant show against the team at AT&T Stadium with 151 yards on 25 carries and two touchdowns. Winning 28-25, Henry showed the Cowboys what they missed out on.

As Henry piled yards during the NFL game, former NFL QB turned NFL Analyst, Kurt Benker did hold back while giving his take in a tweet on X.

Calling out the Jerry Jones-owned team, Kurk wrote, “Dallas could have had Derrick Henry.”

He added:

“Instead, they went with Zeke [Ezekiel Elliott]. Now Derrick is making them feel his presence with a MONSTER game. Classic.”

Elliott signed a one-year contract to return to the Dallas Cowboys in April for his second stint with the team.

As soon as Kurk’s tweet made it online, his opinion of what the Cowboys’ offense would look like with a player like Henry in the backfield was in sync with the fanbase.

One tweeted how he had been following the Cowboys’ off-season moves and agreed with every point Kurk made.

I’ve been on the Derrick Henry to the Cowboys thing for a while — I agree. https://t.co/XKpDugt8Gm — FIRST ROUND MOCK (@firstroundmock) September 22, 2024

Another fan added how Henry was never in the Cowboys’ “serious” plans.

With how they handled paying their in house assets, I don’t think he was ever seriously in their plans. Didn’t he say they never reached out? — J-☀️ (@J_sonMAC) September 22, 2024

Interestingly, Kurt Benker took his harsh take on the Dallas Cowboys one step ahead.

Taking to X again, the former Atlanta Falcons QB called the Cowboys the “worst team in the NFC East” which hinted how Dallas is currently third in the standings after the Philadelphia Eagles and the Washington Commanders.

The Cowboys might be the worst team in the NFC East. — Kurt Benkert (@KurtBenkert) September 22, 2024

It cannot be denied how Dallas, which was once considered a firepower in the NFC East has lost its initial glory.

As the dust settled on a game–one question that should echo among the Cowboys’ authority is whether Dallas made the wrong choice by not bringing in the “Monster” from Tennessee.