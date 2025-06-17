Baltimore Ravens News: Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry Eye New Feats in Career Rushing Yards

Sep 15, 2024; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) hands off to running back Derrick Henry (22) during the first half against the Las Vegas Raiders at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images

With Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry leading the way, the Baltimore Ravens boast one of the most dynamic quarterback-running back duos in the NFL. Their explosive run game is the foundation of the team’s offensive success, and it showed in a big way last season.

The Ravens led the league in rushing yards in 2024, piling up 3,189 yards on the ground. They also topped the NFL in yards per carry, averaging an impressive 5.8 yards per attempt. Their 21 rushing touchdowns ranked sixth in the league, underscoring just how effective their ground attack was.

A major offseason acquisition, Derrick Henry proved to be the driving force behind that dominance. He led the NFL with 16 rushing touchdowns and finished second in rushing yards with 1,921, at age 30. Now 31, Henry has shown no signs of decline and is within striking distance of a major career milestone.

Currently 19th on the NFL’s all-time rushing list with 11,423 yards, Henry needs 1,317 more to crack the top 10. That would push him past legends like Fred Taylor, Thurman Thomas, Franco Harris, Marcus Allen, Marshall Faulk, and Jim Brown. Tony Dorsett currently holds the 10th spot with 12,739 rushing yards.

Given that Henry has averaged 1,542 rushing yards per season over the past three years—including last season’s monster performance—he’s well within reach of elite company if he stays healthy.

But Baltimore’s rushing threat doesn’t end with Henry.

Lamar Jackson continues to be a nightmare for defenses as a dual-threat quarterback. Over the past two seasons, Jackson has racked up 1,736 rushing yards and nine rushing touchdowns. He’s rushed for at least 820 yards in each of the past two years, averaging 868 per season during that stretch.

With 6,173 career rushing yards, Jackson already holds the all-time rushing record among quarterbacks. If he adds another 1,000-yard season to his summary, he could jump nearly 30 spots to around 67th or 68th all-time in rushing yards. That would move him past notable running backs like Le’Veon Bell, Arian Foster, Ray Rice, and Larry Johnson.

Last season, the Ravens were one of the NFL’s most complete teams, and their offense was a big reason why. With Jackson and Henry leading the ground game, Baltimore not only has two players on the brink of historic milestones but also a legitimate shot at making a Super Bowl run. If both stay healthy and produce at the level they’ve shown, 2025 could be a season to remember in Baltimore.