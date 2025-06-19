Derrick Henry Opens Up About Playing After 30 as Saquon Barkley Addresses Retirement Rumors

As he enters Year 10, Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry isn’t just defying age; he’s helping redefine what’s possible for running backs in today’s NFL. At 31, an age when most players at his position have either seen their production decline or exited the league altogether, Henry remains one of the most dominant forces in the game.

Over the course of nine seasons, Henry has amassed more than 11,000 rushing yards — a feat few accomplished in an era where the running back position is often devalued and careers tend to be short-lived. Henry’s 2024 season was anything but a twilight-year performance. He rushed for a staggering 1,921 yards, once again cementing himself as one of the league’s first backs.

Speaking recently on The Rich Eisen Show, the four-time Pro Bowler made it clear that retirement isn’t on his mind yet.

“I don’t know, I don’t try to put a timetable on when I want to be done,” Henry said. “I think I feel like whenever it’s time to hang them up, I’ll hang them up. Until then, you gon’ see me.”

When asked whether his success after age 30 carried extra meaning in a league notorious for discarding older running backs, Henry acknowledged that he entered last season with something to prove.

“To be honest, last year I kind of felt that,” he said. “I just wanted to prove that I can still dominate this league and be a great player. I feel like now the chip is not just that. It’s us as a team.”

Henry isn’t alone in rewriting the narrative around aging running backs. Philadelphia Eagles star Saquon Barkley, now 28, also turned in a career-best season last year, leading the NFL in rushing with over 2,000 yards.

However, Barkley has taken a different approach when it comes to longevity, recently telling former defensive end Chris Long that he could walk away from the game at any time — even as soon as next year.

The contrast between Henry’s and Barkley’s perspectives reflects a harsh reality of the position: most running backs aren’t afforded the luxury of choosing when to retire. Injuries, wear and tear, and front office decisions often make that call for them. But players like Henry and Barkley are showing that with exceptional health and a relentless work ethic, it’s still possible to thrive late into a running back’s career.

As the Ravens prepare for another run at a championship, Henry is all-in, both physically and mentally. Eisen also asked the veteran back about his quarterback, Lamar Jackson’s, comments that the team is approaching the new season with “vengeance” after falling short last year.

“I definitely agree, I feel like we left some stuff on the table last year that we feel like we should have accomplished,” Henry said. “You gotta come into camp and get prepared for the season with vengeance and have the same mindset when the season starts.”

The Ravens are coming off back-to-back playoff appearances and an AFC North title. Now in his second season with the team, Henry is expected to play a key role in one of the league’s most dynamic offenses.