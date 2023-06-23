“Crazy Anti-Vaxxer”: Preacher Aaron Rodgers Gives Self-Love Lessons at 2023 Psychedelics Conference

Aaron Rodgers is a very popular senior figure in the NFL. His skill and talent are very well known in the community. However, that is not the only thing about him that people are familiar with. His love for Ayahuasca, a psychedelic drink from South America, has perhaps garnered more attention than his football skills. Especially, since he is vehemently anti-vaccination, something many have criticized him for.

Rodgers’ tryst with Ayahuasca started back in 2020, right before the Covid pandemic. According to him, part of the reason for his MVP performance that year was because he took ayahuasca. He feels that the drink had a massive positive impact on his mental health, and has been ever since promoting it to his friends and family.

Aaron Rodgers attends a conference to promote taking Ayahuasca

Aaron Rodgers recently attended the Psychedelic Science Conference in Denver, where he spoke at length with author and podcaster Aubry Marcus. The duo talked about a great many things, including how Psychedelics could help in unlocking elite performance in athletes. Something Rodgers believes he is a testament to.

The duo also talked about Democratic Party Presidential Candidate Robert Kennedy Jr., who has a strong anti-vax stance, just like Rodgers. Seemingly throwing his support behind Kennedy, Rodgers said, “It takes work, it takes risks, you have to be willing to do what Bobby Kennedy is — put yourself in some really uncomfortable situations — in order to reach that edge.”

Rodgers also went on to joke about his own anti-vax stance, adding that the inner voice can be controlled with introspection aided by psychedelics. “‘You’re not good enough, you’re not gonna win this game. Nobody likes you … you’re a crazy anti-vaxxer’. But I think the beauty in between these journeys is to find that self-love because the greatest antidote to the anti-you is unconditional self-love,” Rodgers said.

He also proclaimed that the people who need psychedelics the most are the people who troll him online. “I guarantee, all these bums, the ones who come after me online about my experience and stuff, they’ve never tried it,” he said. “But some of them, you know, you’re the people that need this medicine the most. And that’s why we got to make it so attractive — this movement — so attractive. To change the narrative, to bring more love and unity in this world.”

Will Rodgers’ debut year in New York be a success?

Rodgers recently went to a darkness retreat. In an attempt to clear his mind about staying in or leaving Green Bay. Though he has not admitted to partaking in ayahuasca this time around, many wonder if the veteran QB has stayed aloof from his favorite psychedelic. More importantly, the question remains if his debut season with the Jets will be a great success. Given this is his first time ever being traded.

The Jets, on their part, are giving Rodgers all the tools he needs to put up a decent fight against their rivals. The Jets have grabbed some of Rodgers’ former teammates. Added to that, they also field some decent offensive power. All they really need is for Rodgers to come in, and make use of this talent at his disposal. Looking at all this, it sure seems like Rodgers and the Jets might find a favorable turn in their fortunes this year.