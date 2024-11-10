“Dad, I Love You”: Russell Wilson Pens Down a Touching Tribute to Harrison Wilson III

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson (3) passes against the New York Giants during the second quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Whether it is to exclaim his love for his wife, Ciara, or pay tribute to his dad, Harrison Wilson III, Russell Wilson has never shied away from publicly showcasing his emotions. Hence, once again, on his dad’s birthday, the QB took to his socials and penned down a heartfelt message.

Advertisement

Wilson lost his father on June 9, 2010, and 14 years later, he still cherishes his memory and remembers him fondly. Taking to his X, the Steelers’ signal caller posted a smiling picture of his dad and expressed his love for him. He said:

“Missing you today. Happy Birthday to my inspiration. Dad, I love you.”

His dad, who was a lawyer, taught him to smile in the face of adversity because no hurdle is too big for God. Russ ended his emotional tribute on a sincere note with two dove emojis. He wrote, “I know you got the best seat in the house,” referring to his father watching over him and his family from above.

Meanwhile, heartfelt tributes and prayers poured in for the QB under the post. An old acquaintance of his father shared his admiration for Wilson III. He acknowledged that Russell’s dad would be proud of the man the QB has become, both on and off the field.

Others expressed admiration for how Wilson carries his father’s legacy. They praised his devotion and strength despite his loss. One fan praised the Super Bowl champion for being resilient. Many more joined in, offering their prayers and support to the Wilson family.

I worked with your dad at P&G and still tell people about the ways he inspired me. Harry would have been so proud of you and all you have accomplished both on and off the field. And your beautiful family. I miss him too. — frazm (@frazm) November 9, 2024

I have been a fan since your @LEVIS ad about your relationship with your dad. It was moving. His legacy as a father lives on through you as you model fatherhood to your kids. Keep living well and putting God first @DangeRussWilson. — Dr. Peter Q. Blair (@pqblair) November 10, 2024

You went through so much back then. Your dad passing and career uncertainty while in college that year. The way you went through that period of your life must have taken all your faith. You are an inspiration and happy for you. Your dad would be proud. — matt (@mttlnrd) November 9, 2024

Prayers for you. That He would keep you in perfect peace. In Jesus Name — James Wilson (@WilsonCoachx) November 9, 2024

Russell Wilson not only inherited his father’s smile, as one of the fans pointed out but also resonates with him professionally. Just like Russell, Harrison Wilson also played both football and baseball.

As a Dartmouth College alum, he played receiver and split end on the football team. According to People, Harrison’s brother Benjamin remarked that his nephew and brother’s football skills are strikingly similar.

“In addition to looking very much alike, they run alike, their mannerisms and their facial expressions are similar, their manner of speaking is similar. So it’s really striking.”

Harrison also played shortstop and third base on the baseball team. He once tried out for the NFL with the Chargers but ultimately pursued a career as an attorney. Russell has carried his father’s legacy even further, building a remarkable career and name for himself in the NFL.