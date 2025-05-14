Jaxson Dart or Russell Wilson? Dan Orlovsky Reveals Who Should Be the Giants’ Starting QB in the 2025-26 Season

Mississippi Rebels quarterback Jaxson Dart (2) calls a play during the first quarter of the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl Thursday, Jan. 2, 2025 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union]

The New York Giants made a surprise move in the 2025 NFL Draft by trading back into the first-round for Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart. In fact, they sent the Houston Texans their 2025 second and third-round picks as well as their third-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Notably, the Giants selected Penn State edge rusher Abdul Carter with the third overall pick, which some thought they could potentially use on Dart. Seeing that Dart was available later in the round, they elected to give up some draft capital for the rookie quarterback.

So far, reports have suggested that Dart has done well at training camp. He’s going to challenge veteran quarterbacks Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston for the starting spot.

Joining Pat McAfee on the Pat McAfee Show, former NFL quarterback and current NFL analyst Dan Orlovksy gave his thoughts on who he would start. He thinks the Giants should roll will with Russell Wilson to begin the season.

“I think you probably lean Russell early on,” Orlovsky said. “I think Russ can play good enough, we saw it last year, he gives you chances to win games. “

Orlovsky then compared Dart to New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye. Maye began the first few games on the bench but then took over as the Pats’ starting quarterback and had a solid season. He thinks the Giants could benefit from letting Dart sit and learn the NFL playbook before rushing him to play.

Orlovsky also added that Dart and Maye are similar athletes, stating both have ‘lazy feet.’ He then laid out an ideal situation for Dart to start mid-season for the Giants around Thanksgiving time. He thinks that will give him enough time to be ready to succeed, much like Maye did last season.

“I don’t really believe the Giants should rush Jaxson Dart in the least bit,” Orlovsky said. “If you’re the Giants you’re probably thinking sometime like Thanksgiving world playing Jaxson Dart.”

Shortly after the Giants drafted Dart, Giants head coach Brian Daboll told reporters that Wilson will be the starting quarterback in the spring. As of now, it sounds like the starting job is Wilson’s to lose.

At the same time, it sounds as if it will be an open quarterback battle for the Giants. Many things can happen from now until the start of the season. Players can overperform, underperform, or get hurt. Who do you think will start at quarterback in Week 1 for the Giants?