Dad Pat Mahomes Sr. Enthralled as Adidas Rolls Out $150 Training Shoes to Celebrate Patrick Mahomes’ Love for Golf

Adidas first partnered with Patrick Mahomes in 2017, just as he was transitioning from Texas Tech to the NFL, after being drafted 10th overall by the Kansas City Chiefs. Initially, Mahomes received a standard rookie footwear and apparel endorsement deal. However, that partnership has since blossomed into a $25 million agreement, with Mahomes now boasting his own signature shoe line with Adidas, the “Mahomes 2,” which debuted in 2021.

The latest release under the “Mahomes 2” line is the FLX Fairway training shoe, drawing inspiration from Mahomes’s passion for golf. Designed for athletes who strive to push their limits on the field, these green-and-white shoes offer cutting-edge performance features.

Adidas made the announcement on Instagram, and Patrick’s father, Pat Mahomes Sr., expressed his pride in the release, commenting, “Nice. Great job.”

Fans were quick to praise the new shoes for their stylish design, with many calling them “fire” and one even claiming, “I’ll be wearing these until they pull them off my body.”

However, as expected, some fans couldn't resist poking fun at Mahomes. A few fans joked that the green color of the shoes might symbolize the Chiefs' loss to the Eagles, while others joked that Kermit the Frog inspired the shade of green, playing off the ongoing joke about Mahomes' resemblance to the beloved Muppet.

Another chimed in and wrote,

A few commented,

The “Mahomes 2” shoes offer a regular fit and feature a lace closure. Adidas crafts them from synthetic leather and equips them with a Repititor midsole and a rubber outsole. The REPETITOR midsole provides lightweight cushioning for explosive movement in any direction, while a rubber outsole ensures superior grip for high-speed cuts and jumps.

Like many of Mahomes’ Adidas products, the shoes proudly feature his Galvanised logo. However, fans have to shell out $150 for these Cloud White kicks.