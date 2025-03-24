“I’ll Kick You Out”: Tyreek Hill Jokingly Warns His Wife After ’40 Takes’ for Adidas Outfit Vlog

Feb 8, 2024; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill with his wife Keeta Vaccaro on the red carpet before the NFL Honors show at Resorts World Theatre. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Now far removed from the cold, midwestern winds of Kansas City, Missouri, Tyreek Hill and his family are making the most of their offseason. In his most recent vlog posted to his personal YouTube channel, the Miami Dolphins’ premiere wide receiver showcased a shopping spree with his wife at the marquee Adidas Originals store in New York City.

Advertisement

Unfortunately for Hill, his wife Keeta Vaccaro struggled with making a proper introduction for the video. After a series of verbal slip-ups and her forgetting the name of the store resulted in the couple having to do numerous takes, the eight-time pro bowler simply couldn’t take it anymore.

In the midst of doing what Hill jokingly claimed to be the 20th take of the filming session, his growing frustrations resulted in him exclaiming “Aye, I’m the producer of this. I will kick you out of my workspace.” Thankfully, they were finally able to record a proper introduction after “take #40.”

As the two began a friendly competition to find the perfect outfit for each other, Hill felt the need to remind his wife to not “…have me looking crazy in this store.” The two then ventured off in separate directions, somewhat struggling to find something that the other would enjoy wearing.

Fortunately, they both came away sporting a comfortable yet modernized look, courtesy of Adidas, of course. “I’m not at my outfit,” she claimed, prior to him proudly exclaiming, “I think I’m fresh. I think I’m really fresh.”

Despite being married for a little less than two years, the couple certainly proved that they have a solid understanding of each other.

After a successful round one, the couple headed over to the Y-3 SoHo store in New York to take a more serious approach to their outfit challenge. With fashion and sleekness being the priority, the two came away with a contrasting look that seemed to leave both of them satisfied with their shopping experience.

In noting that he loved the “oversized” look of his outfit, the Super Bowl champion suggested that he won the second round of the competition on account of his wife admitting that “I really like the shoes, I think I would actually buy these.”

Having earned an approving 8 out of 10 outfit score from his beloved, it’s safe to say that the former Kansas City Chief certainly knows his fashion. Having aced the threads challenge, Hill will soon be forced to turn his attention towards the upcoming 2025 regular season.

Hoping to get the Dolphins back on track, Miami is still in search of its first playoff win since the turn of the century.