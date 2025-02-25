A Porsche or a Purse? Patrick Mahomes Once Gave a Classy Response on His Special NFL Draft Gift for Mother Randi

Apr 28, 2017; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs number 10 pick Patrick Mahomes II poses for a photo with his mother Randi and father Pat during the press conference at Stram Theatre. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images

It’s hard to believe it’s been seven years since the Chiefs drafted Patrick Mahomes. In that time, he has grown into a man, built a Hall of Fame-worthy career, and secured his financial future—able to afford anything he wants. But rewind to seven years ago, when he first arrived in New York to take the first step toward fulfilling his destiny, he was still a baby-faced assassin, without much money to his name.

Yet, with his first paycheck, his priority was simple—buying his mother, Randi, a purse. She had mentioned wanting one…or at least, he thought she had.

During his appearance on The Dan Patrick Show just before the draft, Dan asked Mahomes what he would buy his mother after getting drafted. He confidently replied that he would buy her a purse. Upon asking why, the tw0-time MVP said Randi had been dropping subtle hints as they walked the skyline of the Big Apple before the draft.

“I’m buying her a purse, I think. She didn’t tell me but she subtly hinted. We got to New York and she saw a couple of stores and she was like I kind of like that.”

The show producers jokingly informed him that his mother wanted a Porsche and not a purse. As the young Mahomes chuckled at the play on words, he had a classy response to his mother’s supposed desires.

“I don’t know about that yet. Maybe second contract or something,” he said as Randi flashed a thumbs up.

The two-time MVP signed a four-year rookie contract with the Chiefs worth $16.4 million. Back then a Porsche cost anywhere between $60k to $300k.

While he never did end up buying his mother that Porsche, he has shown his gratitude for his mother by investing in ventures she is involved in including the Kansas City Current and her online store.

It takes hard work, grit determination to reach where Mahomes is now and what he has achieved. But it also requires guidance, support, and love which his parents gave him. However, Patrick Sr. gave him something else- a structure and blueprint on how to make it as a professional athlete.

How Patrick Sr prepared Patrick Mahomes for the draft

As a former athlete, Pat Mahomes Sr. knew exactly what it took to be a professional. He spent a decade in Major League Baseball, playing for multiple teams.

But baseball wasn’t his only sport—he was a standout in high school, earning all-state honors as a quarterback and averaging 30 points per game in basketball. On the diamond, he excelled as both a shortstop and a pitcher, receiving scholarship offers to play all three sports in college.

During his appearance on The Dan Patrick Show, Mahomes emphasized that watching his father play taught him the meaning of professionalism. He understood early on that being a pro required a relentless work ethic and countless hours of practice behind the scenes. More than anything, he learned to appreciate the importance of mastering the basics and focusing on the little details that make all the difference.

“I did a ton. Just watching how professional athletes work, and the work ethic they have. Everybody sees them and thinks they’re just that talented. They show up and hit home runs on every pitch. They don’t see them in batting cages, hitting on the T’s for hours, doing the stuff nobody wants to do. That’s the stuff I saw as a little kid growing up.”

Patrick Mahomes inherited his father’s athletic talent. Like his dad, he played both baseball and football, but unlike him, he gravitated toward the latter and chose to pursue it professionally. The former Twins pitcher made sure to prepare his son in the best possible way for success.