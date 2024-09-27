Dak Prescott And CeeDee Lamb Never Clicked Due To Ego — Cam Newton Explains

Dallas Cowboys’ WR CeeDee Lamb and QB Dak Prescott. Pictures taken from: USA TODAY Sports and Instagram.

Prior to kickoff in Week 1 against the Cleveland Browns, the Dallas Cowboys gave massive contract extensions to quarterback Dak Prescott and wide receiver CeeDee Lamb.

Through three games, Prescott and Lamb have yet to find the groove that led to their big paydays. Former NFL MVP quarterback Cam Newton doesn’t have high hopes for the duo rediscovering their 2023 form.

On the latest episode of his 4th&1 podcast, Newton said he believes the tandem has never really meshed because of their differing attitudes:

“They ain’t ever mix, really… talent-wise, they’re in perfect harmony, ego-wise, [you’ve] been seeing frustration for years. On both sides. Any great receiver always has some mental baggage. They’re prima-donna’s… but that’s what makes great receivers great.”

Prescott ($60 million average annual value) became the league’s highest-paid player, while Lamb ($34 million AAV) was slotted as the second-highest-paid receiver behind only Justin Jefferson ($35 million AAV).

Lamb has 13 receptions for 218 yards and one touchdown. Prescott, meanwhile, has thrown only four touchdown passes and two interceptions.

In the first quarter of Thursday Night Football, Lamb caught four passes for 30 yards. He then scored a 55-yard touchdown early in the second quarter to give Dallas a 14-6 lead.

After dismissing Prescott and Lamb’s ability to reconnect at a high level in 2024, Newton commented on what he believes is a lack of leadership in the Cowboys’ locker room.

Newton thinks Prescott’s leadership is ownership-induced

The former QB considers Prescott to be a “polished” leader, but not the “clear-cut” top dog. His reasoning? Prescott’s talking points, in his opinion, echo owner Jerry Jones’ views too often:

“There’s some times [where] I’m like… ‘is that really Dak?’… sometimes I feel like Jerry Jones has too much of a stranglehold on him.”

Generally speaking, it’s good when an organization is unified in its thought processes and approach. But when Jones claimed the team was “going all in” this offseason and didn’t make any major moves to improve his roster, it rubbed players and fans the wrong way.

As a result, any instance of Prescott voicing Jones’ opinions during player gatherings – especially after he got such a hefty check from Jones – likely won’t inspire confidence amongst the masses.

To rebound from their rough start and accomplish their goals, it’s important for Prescott to be genuine. Otherwise, Dallas’ Super Bowl drought may trudge on another year.