James Jones Urges Cowboys to Prioritize CeeDee Lamb’s Extension

As the Dallas Cowboys contract drama continues to drag on, former NFL wide receiver James Jones has some advice for America’s Team. The Cowboys currently need to extend their star QB Dak Prescott, LB Micah Parsons, and rookie WR CeeDee Lamb, and Jones thinks they need to prioritize Lamb’s extension over all else.

During an episode of Fox Sports’ “SPEAK,” Jones laid out his reasoning. He pointed out that “Dak Prescott is in camp,” still actively involved with the team, while Parsons is holding. This commitment from Prescott, he suggests, means that the QB will play for the team “with or without a contract.”

Lamb’s situation, however, is more pressing. His absence from the Cowboys’ facility, after being vocal about not playing without a new contract should create a sense of urgency, per Jones, since it could have a more immediate impact on the team’s chances in the upcoming season.

Jones then highlighted the contrast between the two players’ situations. Prescott, on the one hand, has not shown any resentment throughout the offseason engagement with the team. Lamb, on the other hand, has been at the center of reported tensions with Cowboys ownership.

“The most important person to get signed is CeeDee Lamb because he is not there,” Jones repeated.

He stressed that while other Cowboys players are gearing up for the season, this unresolved contract issue is holding the team back from hitting full stride.

Jones urged owner Jerry Jones to finalize Lamb’s deal and bring him back to camp after Jones claimed that he felt no “sense of urgency” about handing the WR the extension. It seems now that the team has started to feel the urgency and is picking up the pace.

Lamb’s contract extension gets an update

According to the Dallas Morning News, the team’s front office met with Lamb’s representatives on Thursday, just before heading to Vegas for their second preseason game. The latest offer on the table is a little below $33 million per season.

To put that in perspective, here’s a look at the wide receiver market’s top earners. Minnesota’s Justin Jefferson leads the pack with his four-year, $140 million deal, at $35 million per year. A.J. Brown of the Eagles comes in at $32 million annually, while the Lions’ Amon-Ra St. Brown and the Dolphins’ Tyreek Hill are both in the $30 million range.

If Lamb accepts this offer, he would vault to the second-highest-paid receiver in the league, trailing Jefferson by about $2 million per year.

Jefferson has racked up 392 catches, 5,899 yards, and 30 touchdowns in 60 games. While Lamb is not far behind with 395 receptions, 5,145 yards, and 32 touchdowns in 66 games.

With Week 1 looming, the Cowboys are eager to lock down their star receiver. The question now is whether this offer will be enough to seal the deal, or if there’s still some negotiating to be done.

As training camp progresses, the pressure mounts on Dallas to bridge the gap and ensure their star receiver is ready to contribute fully to the team’s championship aspirations.