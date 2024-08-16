Dak Prescott Messes With the Media After Sneaking In Post Malone’s Latest Tracks During Presser

Years after Dak Prescott was given a shoutout in Post Malone’s global chartbuster “Wow”, the quarterback returned the favor by promoting the pop star’s latest album in a creative way.

Advertisement

After yesterday’s training camp, the Dallas Cowboys star met with the media personnel to answer their queries. However, Prescott strangely started his interaction by asking the media, “Somebody pour me a drink”. The QB immediately clarified that he was joking but as the presser progressed, people could notice a few vocabularies that are not typically part of Prescott’s arsenal.

Phrases like “Finer Things”, “Wrong Ones”, “Nosedive”, and “Guy For That” among others were used by the QB confusing a few. But it all got clarified when Dak and the Cowboys took to Instagram today to reveal that Prescott’s foreign vocabulary was in fact the names of the songs from Post Malone’s upcoming album “F-1 Trillion”.

Moreover, it was a challenge for the QB to seamlessly integrate the names in his answers without making things awkward. Safe to say, the eight songs and their names were placed exceptionally smartly.

Fans were impressed with this sneaky marketing tactic by Dak and took to social media to share their thoughts on the same.

“How About He Sneaks Us A SuperBowl…” – Fans React To Prescott’s Sneaky Marketing Activity

Throughout the offseason, the Cowboys have not given their fans a lot to cheer about. But this small marketing collaboration was creative and entertaining enough to bring smiles back to Cowboys fans’ faces. They were particularly surprised at how effortlessly Dak managed to pull this off, for pulling a prank on a live crowd without their cognisance is truly tough.

For most fans, however, Prescott’s opening line of “Somebody pour me a drink” was epic. Supporters on the other end of the spectrum meanwhile continued expressing their frustration with the Cowboys and trollingly asked Prescott to sneak a Super Bowl as well.

Good lord, Prescott x Post Malone is being liked by Cowboys fans. pic.twitter.com/kek1CQAy6P

— Burner Boy (@MiraRoadKCChief) August 16, 2024

Watching Prescott indulge in light-hearted activities like this while the pressure on him to deliver a Super Bowl stays high, is impressive. This speaks a lot about Prescott’s temperament and maturity as even with a contract extension uncertainty, the QB looks calm and composed.

On the flip side, is Prescott’s calmness a sign that he is close to an extension with the Cowboys? Based on the QB’s recent update on his contract extension, “good conversations are going on” with Jerry Jones and his team.

While it’s too early to confirm, a correlation between Prescott’s calmness and “good conversation” does signify a progressing extension. Safe to say, the next few weeks are crucial to see how Dak’s situation shapes up.