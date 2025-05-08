“I Got Much Respect for Him”: Eagles Legend Brandon Graham Heaps Praise on Dak Prescott for Being an Anchor for the Cowboys

Over the last decade, few NFL rivalries have been as intense or personal as Eagles vs. Cowboys. And at the center of that battle have been two of the longest-tenured stars on each side: defensive end Brandon Graham and quarterback Dak Prescott.

Graham, a Philly legend who’s spent his entire 15-year career with the Eagles, has lined up across from Prescott twice a season since the quarterback took over in 2016. But despite the hits, hurries, and heated matchups, the reigning Super Bowl winner had nothing but praise for Prescott during a recent appearance on ESPN.

“I got much respect for him,” Graham said. “He always makes us work. We play in Dallas and they know us. We know them.”

Graham’s comments weren’t hollow praise either. They came from years of up-close experience trying to slow down Prescott, who has quietly built a legacy as one of the NFL’s most steady and durable quarterbacks.

Through nine full seasons, the Dallas Cowboys star has thrown for over 31,400 yards, 213 touchdowns, and 82 interceptions, all while serving as a consistent leader under the bright lights of America’s Team.

Brandon Graham doubled down on his praise by noting that while everyone has an opinion on Prescott, what he’s seen on the field is a quarterback who understands the balance required to succeed.

“He wants to have a balanced approach. And so when you can give him that, he’s great. And I mean, he’s hard to handle. And I mean, he’s hard to handle. I got much respect for him because he always makes us work because it is we play in Dallas and they know us.” the veteran pass rusher said.

The Eagles legend even recalled moments where Prescott surprised him with pinpoint throws: “He made some throws in there after some years when we’ve been playing. And I’ll be like, wow, OK.”

“Nothing like having a Dallas quarterback on his back, especially to win the game” @brandongraham55 shares his experience playing against @dak ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/bZJmRnRw2I — Good Morning Football (@gmfb) May 8, 2025

For years, the Cowboys talisman has been the stabilizing force amid the chaos that has often surrounded the Jerry-Jones owned team. From coaching changes to roster upheavals and media scrutiny, Prescott has remained consistent in his demeanor and output. An anchor in the truest sense!

So an acknowledgement of his abilities, coming from one of the most respected defensive voices in the game, carries weight. Especially when you consider the Eagles’ defense has been one of the top-ranked units throughout much of Prescott’s career. The mutual familiarity has only sharpened their battles, but instead of bitterness, Graham has grown to admire the resilience and talent Dak Prescott brings to the table.

So as the Cowboys talisman enters another pivotal season, questions remain about his team’s ability to finally turn regular-season success into postseason glory. But if you ask Brandon Graham, there’s no question about who sets the tone for Dallas. And that kind of respect, coming from a division rival, might just be the most telling endorsement of all.