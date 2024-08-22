Dallas Cowboys Contract Updates: CeeDee Lamb’s Deal Progressing But Dak Prescott’s Contract Extension On The Back Burner

As the Cowboys gear up for their season opener against the Browns, all eyes are on CeeDee Lamb and Dak Prescott’s contract situations. Lamb, who is coming off a league-leading season in receiving yards and receptions, has held out of Dallas’s entire offseason practice for a new deal. However, there’s a silver lining for Dallas fans.

Jerry Jones has dropped a hint that talks with Lamb are moving in the right direction, potentially setting the stage for a deal before the season kicks off. Jones said Tuesday, per Jon Machata of The Athletic,

“We’re in good shape there. We’re having good talks…The facts are that I believe we’ll come together. I don’t want to speak for him.”

Jerry Jones on being optimistic about getting a deal done with CeeDee Lamb: “I think I am. And when I say that, it doesn’t sound too promising. The facts are that I believe we’ll come together. I don’t want to speak for him. That’s what I’m trying not to do. But we wouldn’t have… https://t.co/D9GTNMImqG — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) August 20, 2024

This comes on the heels of reports that the Dallas Cowboys offered Lamb “slightly under $33 million per season” last week. With negotiations progressing, the next offer could inch closer to Justin Jefferson’s market-setting $35 million annual contract.

Meanwhile, Jones seems to be dawdling when it comes to giving his star QB an extension. Dak Prescott, despite showing up for all offseason activities, is entering the final year of his $160 million deal, without an extension in sight.

The Cowboys could face a tough situation if Prescott hits free agency next year with no-franchise-tag and no-trade clauses in place. Moreover, Jones also hinted that Prescott’s deal might not be finalized before the season starts, as per Nick Harris:

“Well again, we’re just continuing to talk. The thing is there, since we’re really in-season, practicing, doing all those things, we’re operating under the existing contract really good.”

It seems like the Cowboys aren’t opposed to in-season negotiations, unlike most teams. This leaves the door open for a potential mid-season deal with Prescott. However, with Lamb’s holdout taking center stage, resolving his contract before Week 1 remains the priority.

As the clock ticks down to kickoff, these negotiations have really left the Dallas Cowboys fans in for a nail-biting finish. Will both stars secure their futures in Dallas before the season begins? The next two weeks promise to be a rollercoaster ride for America’s Team.