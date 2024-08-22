mobile app bar

Dallas Cowboys Contract Updates: CeeDee Lamb’s Deal Progressing But Dak Prescott’s Contract Extension On The Back Burner

Yagya Bhargava
Published

Dallas Cowboys Contract Updates: CeeDee Lamb’s Deal Progressing But Dak Prescott's Contract Extension on the Backburner?

Dallas Cowboys’ WR CeeDee Lamb and QB Dak Prescott. Pictures taken from: USA TODAY Sports and Instagram.

As the Cowboys gear up for their season opener against the Browns, all eyes are on CeeDee Lamb and Dak Prescott’s contract situations. Lamb, who is coming off a league-leading season in receiving yards and receptions, has held out of Dallas’s entire offseason practice for a new deal. However, there’s a silver lining for Dallas fans.

Jerry Jones has dropped a hint that talks with Lamb are moving in the right direction, potentially setting the stage for a deal before the season kicks off. Jones said Tuesday, per Jon Machata of The Athletic,

We’re in good shape there. We’re having good talks…The facts are that I believe we’ll come together. I don’t want to speak for him.”

This comes on the heels of reports that the Dallas Cowboys offered Lamb “slightly under $33 million per season” last week. With negotiations progressing, the next offer could inch closer to Justin Jefferson’s market-setting $35 million annual contract.

Meanwhile, Jones seems to be dawdling when it comes to giving his star QB an extension. Dak Prescott, despite showing up for all offseason activities, is entering the final year of his $160 million deal, without an extension in sight.

The Cowboys could face a tough situation if Prescott hits free agency next year with no-franchise-tag and no-trade clauses in place. Moreover, Jones also hinted that Prescott’s deal might not be finalized before the season starts, as per Nick Harris:

“Well again, we’re just continuing to talk. The thing is there, since we’re really in-season, practicing, doing all those things, we’re operating under the existing contract really good.” 

It seems like the Cowboys aren’t opposed to in-season negotiations, unlike most teams. This leaves the door open for a potential mid-season deal with Prescott. However, with Lamb’s holdout taking center stage, resolving his contract before Week 1 remains the priority.

As the clock ticks down to kickoff, these negotiations have really left the Dallas Cowboys fans in for a nail-biting finish. Will both stars secure their futures in Dallas before the season begins? The next two weeks promise to be a rollercoaster ride for America’s Team.

Yagya Bhargava

Yagya Bhargava

Yagya Bhargava is a Senior Writer at The Sports Rush and has been covering the NFL for over a year, having written over 1000 articles covering the NFL and college football. He jumped into the world of sports journalism due to his profound love for sports and has since developed a keen eye for details that sports fans can appreciate.

