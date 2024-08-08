Dallas Cowboys Experience a Sharp Decrease In Their Support System After An Incredibly Silent Offseason

Forbes magazine recently ranked the Dallas Cowboys as the most valuable sports team in the world. A major reason for their $9 billion valuation has been their fans. Every piece of merchandise, ticket, memorabilia, etc. related to the Cowboys has never been left unsold. Hence NFL fans were in shock as the latest reports show next to zero fans at the Cowboys training camp.

In the latest episode of The Pat McAfee Show, the host pointed out a strange occurrence with the Dallas Cowboys. Pat noted that surprisingly, fans have not been present at the training camps, unlike other teams’ camps which are more often than not filled with supporters.

McAfee found this baffling because Dallas’ fanbase is traditionally known to spend big and support to the fullest. Seeing the strange scene, Pat had just one question, have the fans quit on the Cowboys?

“No fans at the Dallas Cowboys training camp allegedly… now that has never been the case for the Dallas Cowboys. For anything they sell out everywhere, they move the needle. That’s why they’re on primetime… The fans haven’t showed up on them… Have they just given up?”

While Pat was short of answers, his guest analyst Michael Lombardi gave a valid reason. The veteran analyst reasoned that the fans’ absence is nothing but a response to the lacklustre offseason activities by Jerry Jones and his men.

“I think a lot of this is reflective of the offseason that they’ve had. They’ve done nothing this offseason. And I think there’s really no enthusiasm around the team other than what they drafted.”

While that’s one way to look at it, another perspective points to the people in Texas having a new favourite team – the Houston Texans.

Houston Texans – A Beacon Of Hope For Texas Natives?

Despite not having a storied legacy, the relatively new Houston Texans have exhibited a proactive football philosophy and enthusiasm, which is a complete 180 from Jerry Jones’ functioning at Dallas.

Historically, the Dallas Cowboys have been the face of Football in Texas, so naturally, they have had heavy support for years. But since 1996, the Cowboys haven’t sniffed silverware irking fans.

Moreover, ever since the Texans started competing in the NFL in 2002, they have had consistent improvement in results. Dallas on the other hand has been bottling playoff matches despite having all the resources and support in the world.

Based on the absence of the fans, it seems that Jerry Jones’ antics of not extending Prescott, and Lamb, on top of zero decisive signings has been the final nail in the coffin for them. Meanwhile, Houston Texans have an exciting project spearheaded by CJ Stroud and have a feel-good underdog factor around them.

While it’s too premature to deduce a shift in dynamics in Texas, there surely are warning signs for the Cowboys. The season is still a month away. But if things continue this way, even the worst is possible for Jerry Jones & Co.