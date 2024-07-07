Dallas Cowboys LB Has the Perfect Response to Annoying Troll

DeMarvion Overshown, a linebacker for the Dallas Cowboys, recently found himself in the crosshairs of an over-the-top fan on social media. The incident unfolded when a Cowboys reporter shared photos of DeMarvion sporting his new jersey number 13 during media day, with a caption suggesting the second-year player was poised to make his presence “felt this season.”

Out of nowhere, a fan decided to take a jab at the linebacker (in a now-deleted tweet), commenting, “Bro doing all this… cuz better make some plays.” DeMarvion, not one to let unnecessary criticism slide, fired back with a cool-headed response: “Doing all what? I went to media day like everybody else that day.”

Doing all what? I went to media day like everybody else that day — DeMarvion Overshown (@AGENT0__) July 7, 2024

The exchange didn’t stop there. Another Cowboys supporter jumped to the linebacker’s defense: “Like the plays he was making before an injury robbed him of his rookie season? Yea, I’m gonna say Overshown is gonna be alright.”

But the critic by the name of Sevon Lewis doubled down, dismissing DeMarvion’s preseason performance as insignificant and comparing him unfavorably to established stars like Roquan Smith.

Bro made 3 good plays against 2s and 3s in the preseason last year and yall acting like bro is Roquan Smith … be serious https://t.co/DeWWB2ljbB — Sevon Lewis (@7evon_lew) July 7, 2024

This back-and-forth just highlighted the intense scrutiny faced by NFL players, especially those wearing the iconic colors of America’s Team. To his credit, DeMarvion chose not to engage further after his initial reply. It seems the young linebacker understood that the most effective response to doubters will come through his performance on the field.

DeMarvion Expected to Clinch First Career Pro Bowl in 2024

The Cowboys fell short of their ultimate goal last season, but with a 12-5 record and eight Pro Bowl selections from their roster, there is ample optimism heading into the 2024 season. Recently, DallasCowboys.com writers debated which player amongst the Cowboys might achieve Pro Bowl status this year. Interestingly, linebacker DeMarvion emerged as a popular pick.

Staff Writer Nick Harris discussed how the linebacker is poised for a breakout year despite being sidelined during his rookie season due to an ACL injury. He further noted DeMarvion’s versatility in coverage and run defense as key factors that could elevate his game.

“Overshown has attacked rehab with a mindset that he will be ready to go when the team departs for Oxnard. And even if he isn’t quite ready when he makes his way to the west coast, his impact with added muscle to his upper half and a deeper understanding of an NFL defense after marinating in meeting rooms for the last year will be felt.”

Another writer, Kyle Youmans, has a similar vision. He pointed out that the Texas alum, with his “explosiveness, versatility, and football IQ,” could be the perfect fit for Cowboys DC Mike Zimmer’s playbook.

Now, while the interaction with the rowdy fan might have stung in the moment, such confident words may help him shake off the pain. Moreover, it may even serve as added motivation for the young linebacker as he prepares to make his name in the NFL.