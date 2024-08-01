Dallas Cowboys Training Camp Looks Empty, Concurs Pat McAfee and Co

The off-season for the Cowboys has been a complete mess. The franchise failed to address its key areas, allowed many of its important players to leave in free agency and many contract extensions are still in limbo. There is no hope or optimism in Arlington. According to Pat McAfee, this was evident as the fans failed to attend the training camp, leaving the stands empty.

Pat showed pictures and videos of the first padded practice from the Dallas training camp, reflecting the state of the Cowboys off-season. The bleachers appeared empty, with fans not enthusiastic about the practices like in previous seasons.

Pat and Co, along with country pop star Jordan Davis, who was a guest on the show, argued that any promoter would cancel the event if something like this happened. On the other hand, fans are flocking to La Trobe to watch the Steelers.

They pointed out that while most of it is the Cowboys’ doing, holding the camp in California where there are lots of local franchises, could be one of the factors. This has never happened before. Being America’s Team, the franchise is not short of fans all over the country.

“I mean, it’s crazy. That’s nuts. Jordan Davis, you show up at a show and there’s that many people, you think to yourself, we’re doing everything wrong. Yeah, that’s a bad look right there. The promoter would cancel if he saw that look. One thing about California, it’s tough to get people enthusiastic about the team.”

Fans turn up when there is something to see. There have been no big transfers or no incoming attractions besides the rookies class. Their star players like CeeDee Lamb and Parsons are holding out for a new deal.

While Pat and the crew were shocked, the fans weren’t. They feel this was expected and a long time coming as the franchise has been leaving them disappointed for a while.

Fans Reacted to Empty Cowboys Training Camp

Fans flocked to social media to express their disappointment with the state of affairs at the Dallas training camp in Oakland, California. Many expected this outcome given the team’s off-season and the franchise’s lack of significant achievements over the past three decades.

Some believed the situation could have been better if the camp had been held in Frisco. Others asserted that attending training camps is pointless. One fan pointed out that the fans are fed up and this is their way of showing their frustration. See for yourself.

Another chimed in and wrote,

A user commented,

One fan stated,

While it may be just a practice, it still reflects the fans’ sentiments about their team and their chances in the upcoming season. Despite the Cowboys finishing the last three seasons with a 12-5 record, expectations are low for a repeat performance. They are expected to finish 10-7 and miss the playoffs. It’s time to point fingers at someone other than McCarthy or the players.