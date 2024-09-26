Dan Orlovsky Snubs Patrick Mahomes From His Top 5 QB List

The Kansas City Chiefs have achieved a perfect record of 3-0 — for the first time since 2020. It’s even more impressive considering their star quarterback isn’t playing at his best so far. Patrick Mahomes’ magic has been absent from the field, to the extent that Dan Orlovsky had to omit him from his list of top 5 QBs.

The ESPN analyst shared his A-list of the top five quarterbacks in the league so far on the latest episode of First Take. He started off with Geno Smith in the 5th spot, whose key stats have been consistent this season. The Seahawks’ signal-caller has maintained an above-70 passing percentage.

Next up, the analyst had Cardinals’ Kyler Murray, who stunned everyone with his performance against the Rams. With three touchdowns for 266 yards and no interceptions, the star quarterback led Arizona to their first win of the season. In the third position was the Vikings’ Sam Darnold, who has amassed 8 touchdowns for 657 yards with 2 interceptions in the first three weeks.

Orlovsky then ranked the comeback player in the making, Aaron Rodgers, in second. The Jets quarterback seems to be finally warming up to his former MVP self, having scored two touchdowns in each of the Jets’ last two games with zero interceptions. Last but not least, the top spot was reserved for the Buffalo Bills’ star, Josh Allen.

The quarterback has been leading a spectacular campaign this season, leading the Bills to a 3-0 perfect score. He has thrown zero interceptions so far, apart from scoring 7 touchdowns, 634 yards, and an average completion percentage of 75%.

That said, Mahomes’ absence from the list might still baffle many fans. However, it’s not too surprising considering the QB himself admitted that he hasn’t been playing well.

While the Chiefs have been scoring back-to-back wins, it is mainly the defense doing all the heavy lifting. Their last three wins have been the result of last-minute tussles to stop the opposing drives, with Harrison Butker coming to the rescue with his field goals. The offense has been struggling overall, failing to get the ball to Travis Kelce and Rashee Rice.

Mahomes has tallied 5 touchdowns for 659 yards, along with 4 interceptions this season, which is not befitting the three-time MVP. The QB agrees with this notion and admitted it himself, as per the team’s transcript.

“I feel like I haven’t played very well, and that’s not a stats thing. I just feel like I’m missing opportunities whenever they’re out there and not throwing the ball in the exact spot I want it to be at.”

The Chiefs star already has an improvement plan in action! Mahomes is returning to his ‘fundamentals’, placing the players in the right positions and increasing their overall efficiency.

Considering their 3-0 score so far, the Chiefs are safely afloat so far in the season. However, if Mahomes’ plan is followed through, Kansas City is going to be a treat to watch in their next matchup against the Chargers.