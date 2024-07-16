Daniel Jones, You Need to Stay on the Field & Prove Yourself: Damien Woody

The New York Giants haven’t had a lot of success with their QB position. However, things are now set to change with Daniel Jones leading the team. The Giants have put a lot of faith in the young QB, and it is now up to him to prove that he is worthy of his paycheck. In fact, 2 time Super Bowl Champion, Damien Woody, believes Jones is the QB with the most to prove in the whole league.

Appearing on ‘The First Take’ podcast, Woody spoke about the kind of dilemma Jones is facing in his current situation. The Giants are backing Jones to such an extent, that they didn’t even draft any big names for the QB position. It is evident that they fully intend to let the 27-year-old run the ship. However, Jones needs to showcase his willingness and intent as well.

“It is all on Daniel Jones. Daniel Jones is going to have to overcome his inability to stay on the field. And show this New York football Giants organization that I am the long-term solution in New York,” said Woody.



On top of it, Jones might face another obstacle in his path this season. While in the previous seasons, the QB had a great target in Saquon Barkley, the WR is not a Giant anymore. Still, the organization has been making some moves that help the offense to an extent.

Meanwhile, when speaking about the Giants as a whole, Woody also talked about the O-line and the kind of protection that has been put in place for Jones.

How are the Giants protecting Jones?

Admittedly, with their O-line, the Giants have bolstered the kind of protection Jones will need to ensure fewer injuries. However, Woody believes that there has been something lacking in the coaching section of the offensive lineup. In fact, the Super Bowl champion insisted that he had issues with some coaching decisions, and claimed that there needed to be a better strategy for the kind of offensive plays the Giants have been drawing up.

All in all, the Giants QB has to ensure he has a better season than the one he had in the previous season. Jones needs to keep himself injury-free and deliver passes to the new line of receivers. Now, only time can tell if Jones will be upto the challenge present in front of him.