“Darn Close to 100%”: Jeremy Fowler Hails Bryce Young for His Astounding Mental Aptitude

The 2021 Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young was roped in as the first overall pick during the 2023 NFL draft by Carolina Panthers. However, as brilliant as Bryce has been, there have been a few question marks related to his physique, especially his seemingly short stature. However, as much as a shortcoming it may seem to be for a QB, Insider Jeremy Fowler reckons that the Panthers’ QB’s mental aptitude more than compensates for it.

In fact, Fowler had no hesitation in calling Young a ‘Mental Savant’. Jeremy’s comments made a lot of sense as the young QB’s college stats stand tall enough to speak for his astounding abilities. The NFL Insider further declared Bryce as the next star in the world of the NFL.

Jeremy Fowler praises Panthers QB Bryce Young

In a conversation on ESPN’s “Get Up,” Jeremy Fowler, while talking about Young, stated, “I was told his mental aptitude has been as advertised. That’s what he was known for during the draft process, as a mental savant. I was told with the Panthers’ offense is a hard install.”

Fowler also defended Bryce Young against the unsolicited comments that were sent his way. He added, “No new quarterback bats 100 in learning it in the first month, but I was told he was pretty darn close to 100%. So, the Carolina Panthers really believe that as long as he has command of the offense, they’re in good shape. They don’t need him to be a hero because this is a really good emerging roster.”

Fowler’s optimistic outlook on Young speaks about his belief in the youngster and that the learning curve is a prerequisite for the QBs to shine. He praised Young for his understanding which was evident in the first month. Young has managed to impress the Panthers co-players and staff as well, who also have tremendous confidence in him.

Bryce Young College Stats and Future Projections

Bryce Young attended college at Alabama, where he played since 2020, according to NCAA. In nine games in his first year, Young completion rate stood at 59.1%. A total of 156 Passing Yards and no rushing touchdowns. His performance saw an uphill movement as in 2022 his rushing touchdowns were 4, with 3,328 passing yards and a 64.5% completion rate. His overall college performance has 65.8% completion in 36 games and 8,356 passing yards in totality.

Bryce Young shows a promising career in the NFL due to his college heroics. He surely has the confidence of his team and colleagues. Not only this, the absence of unrealistic expectations of the Panthers from Young might also make his job a bit easier in his first season.