Danny Green Reveals How Tim Duncan Calmed Him Down in Pressure Moments, Urges Pacers to Not Overthink Game 3

The 2025 NBA Finals return to Indiana after the Pacers opened the series with an electrifying Game 1 win, followed by a Game 2 that saw the OKC Thunder outclass the midwestern team to tie the series. With the series tied at 1-1, both teams now prepare for a pivotal Game 3 in Indianapolis. Speaking on ESPN’s pregame Finals segment, former NBA player and three-time champion Danny Green shared his thoughts.

He said the pressure sits squarely on Indiana, even though he’s leaning toward OKC. “Game 3 is pivotal. It doesn’t dictate the series per se, obviously, but I’ve got OKC tonight,” Green told ESPN. “I think the pressure is on Indiana,” he added.

During media sessions before Game 3, Tyrese Haliburton emphasized the need to stay relaxed. “I’m not superstitious or anything,” he said. “But I believe you should treat every game the same way,” he explained.

“The minute I try to switch it up or add pressure on myself or our group more than there really needs to be applied, then I feel like guys can get nervous or whatever the case is,” Haliburton continued. “Let’s stay loose and play basketball.”

Green supported Haliburton’s message during the ESPN segment. “Like Tyrese said,” he noted. “You want to be loose… You want to have fun. The mindset doesn’t change,” Green continued. The approach doesn’t change. I love how he’s looking at it.”

Green drew from his own title-winning experience with the San Antonio Spurs. He then reflected on how Tim Duncan helped him during the Spurs’ 2014 playoff run. When Green tightened up, Duncan sent him calming messages. “I remember there were times when I was too locked in, and Timmy would send me a text,” Green recalled.

“You don’t want to overthink things. You don’t want to overdo things,” Green explained. “You’re playing your best basketball when you’re being a kid again—just having fun and just free-flowing. I remember I would get texts from Timmy, Tony, and Manu.”

One text from Duncan stuck with him. “I talk about this all the time,” Green said. “Timmy texted, ‘Hey, where am I supposed to be on this play?’ I didn’t know what he was doing at the moment,” Green admitted. “But I knew he knew where the hell he supposed to be.”

Green’s message rings loud for the Pacers: Keep it simple. Stay loose. Don’t overthink the moment. Green’s veteran perspective only strengthens their mindset. Game 3 could shape the rest of the Finals.