Davante Adams Landing Spots: Insider Snubs Ravens, Names Jets in Top Three Contenders

Davante Adams has hinted at his intention to leave Las Vegas sooner than expected! The Raiders are also willing to resolve the issue by trading the wide receiver to a suitable team for the highest offer. So, which teams are in the best position to land him?

Though Adams’ cryptic X post hinted that Baltimore would be his potential new home, NFL insider Jonathan Jones has dismissed the Ravens as serious contenders. Instead, Jones named the Jets, Saints, and Steelers at the top of the hierarchy, willing to trade for the receiver with good offers.

Jones is confident that one of the three favorites will finalize a deal before the trade deadline in November. According to him, the Jets lead the pack because Adams is open to reuniting with Aaron Rodgers in New York.

The Saints are also an attractive option, largely due to Derek Carr. After all, Carr was the reason why Adams joined the Raiders, and history could repeat itself.

Meanwhile, the Steelers are in urgent need of a wide receiver. Despite their best efforts, they failed to land Brandon Aiyuk, but Adams could certainly fill that gap.

“You have to start with the Jets — Davante, according to my sources, has been leaning toward all week. But the Jets could potentially screw it up. Then it starts to open up again to the Saints, with old college roommate and Raider teammate, Derek Carr. Then, of course, there’s always the Steelers.”

The analyst did, however, point out that a few others, like the Bills, Chiefs, Ravens, etc., remain on the outside, with slim chances of nabbing Adams if the top three teams somehow stumble.

So, if the Ravens aren’t strong contenders for Adams, then how did the rumors of a possible trade begin? As it turns out, it was all Adams’ doing.

He got Baltimore fans excited when he posted a picture of Edgar Allan Poe on his Instagram story. He followed that by sharing a quote from the poet that read, “Believe nothing you hear and half of what you see.”

Allen Poe also wrote a poem named “The Raven,” and even lived in Baltimore. Many believe that the franchise gets its name from the same poem.

However, Mike Garafolo stated that the trade is not imminent, with talks expected to begin next week, as reported by Bleacher Report. Josina Anderson also noted that the Ravens haven’t made any moves indicating a trade is in the works, though it doesn’t mean it won’t happen at all.

That said, with the trade deadline fast approaching, when can we expect either of these teams to make their move? Jonathan Jones did spill some beans as he speculated on the timeline.

The possible timeline for Adams’ trade

As the conversation progressed on CBS Sports, the leading NFL insider pointed out that teams haven’t been rushing to make a trade. However, things could change in the week ahead, especially since the trade deadline is approaching very fast.

There’s also a real possibility that something constructive could happen soon. But whenever the trade occurs, one thing is certain: Adams won’t step foot on the field at Allegiant Stadium again unless it’s for another franchise.

“I can tell you this. This past week, no one was in a rush to get anything done. Things are absolutely going to heat up after this weekend’s games. Could something get done next week? Absolutely. I could see this deal getting done next week.”

The Raiders are reportedly seeking a second-round pick and more for their All-Pro receiver. However, not many teams would be willing to part with that much capital mid-season for a 31-year-old receiver. As a result, the interested party might have to sweeten the deal by covering part of the guaranteed money in his contract.

The six-time Pro Bowler still has a lot left in his tank. It will be interesting to see how this situation unfolds after his Week 5 outing against the Broncos.

