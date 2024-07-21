mobile app bar

Davante Adams Settles LeBron vs. MJ Debate With a Straightforward Answer With Kobe Bryant in the Mix

Anushree Gupta
Published

Davante Adams Settles LeBron vs MJ Debate With a Straightforward Answer With Kobe Bryant In the Mix

Dec 24, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) arrives at the stadium before the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The debate over who claims the title of the greatest NBA player of all time—Michael Jordan or LeBron James—has been a hot topic for ages. While many feel that the Lakers have the basketball GOAT to themselves, others still aren’t over MJ’s historic run. Fans and analysts have tossed around all sorts of arguments, but Davante Adams recently threw his hat into the ring with his take on the long-standing debate.

During his recent appearance on ‘Club Shay Shay,’ Adams didn’t hesitate to lay out his rankings, but not without bringing Kobe Bryant into the mix. He placed Michael Jordan at the top, LeBron at second, and Kobe at third.

“Obviously MJ is at the top….I’ll go Bron second, Kobe (at third).”

While the NBA world struggles over basketball’s GOAT, both MJ’s and LeBron’s legacies are strong. It’s like comparing apples to oranges, as MJ has graced the NBA with his gravity-defying dunks and clutch performances, while LeBron’s versatility and court vision have set a new standard for greatness.

Both have their own unique flair: Jordan, with his killer instinct and iconic Air Jordans, and LeBron, with his all-around game, are unforgettable.

Whether rooting for His Airness or King James, one thing’s for sure, the debate over who reigns supreme amongst them never gets old! But for Davante Adams, there is another basketball star who holds the ground for him.

Adams Names His Top Five NBA Players

Growing up, Adams had another basketball star on his list. Adding him fourth, the star wideout mentioned that his personal favorite, Allen Iverson, deserves a shoutout. To complete his top five, he also named Deron Williams as one of the top NBA stars in his view.

Adams made it clear why Iverson holds such a special place in his heart, stating, “My favorite basketball player growing up was Allen Iverson. That’s where I get the shake and what I brought over to the football world, so AI is probably going to be fourth… and fifth — if you know me and the way I play basketball, Deron Williams.”

It’s clear that Adams’ choices reflect his own experiences and the players who’ve inspired him, adding a personal touch to the ongoing GOAT debate.

