Davante Adams Snubs Mike Evans in His Top 5 Wide Receivers of 2024

INGLEWOOD, CA – OCTOBER 1: Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) walks off the field after the NFL, American Football Herren, USA regular season game between the Las Vegas Raiders and the Los Angeles Chargers on October 1, 2023, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Photo by Jordon Kelly/Icon Sportswire) NFL: OCT 01 Raiders at Chargers EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon231001924

Davante Adams did not hesitate to put himself at number one in his top 5 wide receivers of 2024 list when he appeared on an episode of the ‘Club Shay Shay’ podcast. However, much to everyone’s surprise, he did not acknowledge the brilliant season Mike Evans has had, refusing to even put the Tampa Bay WR on the list.

Advertisement

The wide receiver position has seen a massive surge in talent in the past years. We got to witness brilliant WRs like Davante Adams, Tyreek Hill, and Justin Jefferson dominate their respective styles of play. At the same time, there has been a lot of debate regarding the rankings of the league’s WR, and Adams made his opinion quite clear when he appeared on the

When Sharpe asked Adams to rank the top five WRs, he immediately put himself at number one before also mentioning Jefferson, Hill, CeeDee Lamb, and Ja’Marr Chase, as he said,

“If you say the best, 1-7 [myself] and you probably go 18 [Justin Jefferson] after that…I feel like this, over the last 6 years there’s only been one person people can’t take out of their top 3 and that’s me…I would put CeeDee at fourth, Reek third, and fifth is always the hardest…I think I’d have to put Ja’Marr Chase at five.”

Speaking about his list, Adams explained that he only chose players who’ve become complete options for QBs, as opposed to some of the other WRs who have one or two strengths on the field. However, leaving Mike Evans out was a strange choice, since the latter put up pretty impressive numbers last season. In fact, although Adams placed himself on top, Mike Evans had a slightly better season than he did in 2023.

While Adams’ 2023 regular season had 1144 yards, 8 touchdowns, and 103 receives, Evans beat him with 1255 yards, 13 touchdowns and 79 receives. With such numbers, excluding Evans from anyone’s top 5 looks like a snub. Moreover, after snubbing the Tampa Bay WR, Adams also spoke about the Hall of Fame and his possibility of being a HOFer.

Does Adams think he’ll make the HOF?

Apart from his top 5 WR ranking, Adams also answered Sharpe’s question about him being placed in the Hall of Fame. Interestingly, the WR provided a cryptic answer as he spoke about how the actual induction into the Hall of Fame has become a little watered down since it is allegedly used as a consolation for some players.

However, Adams truly believes that if he continues to perform at the top of his game, he will be a first-ballot Hall of Famer. The WR has a lot of confidence when it comes to his abilities as well as the impact he is leaving on the game.

While Adams left out a consistent player like Mike Evans from his list, he has also showcased a supreme level of confidence in his abilities as a WR. However, after his most recent season, the Raiders WR will have to back his ranking with a better performance if he wants to become a Hall of Famer.