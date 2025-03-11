“You’re Paying A+ Money for B-, B+ Players”: NFL Pundit Ari Meirov Explains Why Some Teams Avoid Aggressive Spending in Free Agency

The NFL free agency window has officially opened — or “legal tampering,” as some call it. Teams are quickly making big decisions on signings, targeting skill players like Davante Adams, Sam Darnold, and Justin Fields. With all the movement, some fans may wonder why their favorite team hasn’t made a move yet. Take the Cowboys, for example. That’s why NFL insider Ari Meirov took the time to explain the reasoning behind their cautious approach.

It’s been an exciting start to Free Agency. Davante Adams signed with the LA Rams for 2 years, $46 million. Haason Reddick signed a one-year “prove it” deal with Tampa Bay for $14 million.

The Lions shored up their defensive secondary by signing DJ Reed to a 3-year, $48 million deal. The first big quarterback left the market when Darnold signed with the Seahawks for 3-years, $100 million. Then Fields subsequently went to the Jets for 2 years, $40 million. Najee Harris also signed a one-year deal with the Chargers. But not all teams have been this active, and that’s by choice, says Meirov.

In reality, teams like the Cowboys have built a reputation for sitting back and watching how the market unfolds. They’ve done it for the better part of the last 15 years too. The reason? The Cowboys, along with teams like the Chargers and Ravens, prefer not to overspend on moderate players.

“A lot of people like watching the first wave and the first day,” Meirov explained. “But some teams like to just sit back and watch and see where all of these teams spend great money on good players. That’s the line that these teams always say. You’re paying A+ money for B- or B+ players. And some teams, the Ravens, Chargers- those types of teams don’t want to do that.”

Meirov went on to explain how Bill Belichick, for years in New England, often forwent free agency in favor of retaining players and building through trades. Several teams are now following the same approach, carefully managing their finances, only jumping on players if they are affordable, and seeking bargain deals.

“They don’t plan on being crazy aggressive on these players, that’s the way it’s always been for them. But they’re checking in on these guys throughout the course of the day and they’re waiting for the money to come down. That’s just the way they are… If you’re expecting the Dallas Cowboys to pay a [new] player $15-20 million a year, it’s just not going to happen.”

It may not be the answer some Cowboys fans were looking for, but it’s no different from how they’ve always operated. Meirov touched on the fact that they haven’t signed a Free Agent for more than $6 million since Greg Hardy in 2014.

It’s simply how they manage their finances. They have a ton of money tied up in three — soon to be four — players. Still, not everyone gets to wear the Blue and Silver with the star on their helmet at the end of the day.

Nevertheless, it’s still been an exciting start to Free Agency. We’ll stay tapped in and let you know about any other massive deals that come down the pipe.