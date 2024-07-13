Davante Adams Still Salty Over the Chargers Dissing Him In Their Schedule Release Post

INGLEWOOD, CA – OCTOBER 1: Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) walks off the field after the NFL, American Football Herren, USA regular season game between the Las Vegas Raiders and the Los Angeles Chargers on October 1, 2023, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Photo by Jordon Kelly/Icon Sportswire) NFL: OCT 01 Raiders at Chargers EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon231001924

The NFL world is already buzzing as the 2024 season is just around the corner. However, when the Los Angeles Chargers came forward with their creative and entertaining schedule release video, it wasn’t received in good taste by everyone. Placing Davante Adams beside a box of mock-garbage-flavored Pop-Tarts, the Chargers have unleashed a new level of opposition from the wide receiver.

The Los Angeles Chargers chose one player from each team placed on their schedule, comparing them to a flavor of Pop-Tarts and posing them to be an easy competition. However, Davante Adams took issue with the move, blaming the Chargers’ social media team calling them ‘garbage a**’.

In response to the video, Adams expressed his displeasure in an interview with Yahoo Sports, saying,

“I’ve literally abused y’all every single game since I’ve been a Raider.” The reaction was highlighted by MLFootball, noting, “TAE ADAMS IS STILL ANGRY WITH THE #CHARGERS SCHEDULE RELEASE VIDEO.”

TAE ADAMS IS STILL ANGRY WITH THE #CHARGERS SCHEDULE RELEASE VIDEO “I’VE LITERALLY ABUSED Y’ALL EVERY SINGLE GAME SINCE I’VE BEEN A RAIDER” (Via @herbxharb)

Davante Adams has earned a coveted place in the league with his consistent play. Despite not making the Pro Bowl or All-Pro in 2023 for the first time in years, he boasted a standout season with 103 receptions for 1,144 yards and eight touchdowns. Therefore, Adams who has crushed the Chargers many times demands respect from them. However, the Chargers’ decision to mock the wide receiver has stunned him, and because of this, he is now planning for revenge.

Davante Adams Plans to Answer Back

The Chargers’ recent schedule release video left no choice but to frustrate Davante Adams. As a result, he is planning to do more than just take it up with the Chargers verbally. The LA Chargers and the LV Raiders are set to clash on September 9 in Week 1 of NFL Regular Season 2024.

“I thought about responding [to the Chargers] on social media and being funny there, but I figured it would be better to just beat their head in in real life and continuing to do it that way,” claimed Adams via Yahoo Sports.

Now with the lined-up fixture, Davante Adams is gearing up to make a statement, firing back with a fiercer win than ever.

Season opener in SoFi Stadiumhttps://t.co/n7i1EqVLMk — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) May 16, 2024

In his five games against the Chargers, Adams has caught 41 passes for 535 yards and four touchdowns. This impressive track record is evidence of his consistency as well as his ability to put up big numbers against them.

As the highly anticipated Week 1 matchup approaches, a new storyline emerges for Davante Adams. However, given his record of wins against them, fans can expect another standout performance from the star receiver.