Despite Chip Kelly’s Advice, Ashton Jeanty Hopes to Bring Back the Michael Myers Stance with 1,500 Rushing Yards

As terrifying as his usage and production rates may be, nothing seemed more menacing about Ashton Jeanty than his patented Michael Myers stance. Despite claiming that the lackadaisical posture is a way for him to relax in the backfield before the snap, Jeanty’s already seeing it slashed by his newfound head coach, Chip Kelly.

In a recent appearance on NBC Sports, the former Boise State Bronco explained the logic behind Kelly’s decision to have him change to a more traditional stance. While his new stance is expected to remain for as long as Kelly is around, the 2024 Heisman trophy runner-up suggested that it may not be a permanent fix.

“He came to me at rookie minicamp and was like, ‘Hey, we’ve got to fix your stance a little bit.’ I’m just trying to be open and try different things, but hopefully, I would like to bring the stance back. I won’t say this is a forever thing, but for right now, Imma roll with it,” Jeanty explained.

Much like his running style, he didn’t shy away from the challenge. Even though he initially tried to contest Kelly’s request, Jeanty ultimately decided to play it safe and is now hoping that a standout performance could afford him a bit more freedom with his coaches.

When asked to give an official prediction for his first set of stat totals as an NFL running back, which could help him get his stance back, Jeanty was as bold as ever, declaring that he’s set some rather lofty expectations for himself as a rookie.

“I’m hoping for 1,500 rushing and we’ll say like, 10 to 20 touchdowns.”

While the numbers may seem ambitious for the average NFL rookie, Jeanty is anything but, and those who watched him throughout his time at Boise State are well aware of that. But how is he doing in his transition to the NFL?

Ashton Jeanty details his rookie schedule

Even though he was advertised as being one of the most NFL-ready backs of his generation, the transition to the pros has still proven to be an adjustment for Jeanty. Thankfully, he’s being sure to take the necessary care of himself while also enjoying the journey.

“It’s mainly been practice, the rookie schedule is all day, there’s not really much breaks. I’m enjoying it so far. I’ve got to meet a lot of different people and make great connections so far… I’ve had a chance to sleep. After those long days, starting at six in the morning and getting done at five, I’m sleeping good at night,” said Jeanty.

Fans should expect Jeanty to resemble the well-trained and well-rested workhorse that he is advertised to be once behind an NFL line. One of the only seven running backs to be drafted in the first round since the turn of the century, the 21-year-old Jacksonville native is currently set to enjoy one of the better careers in recent memory.

In a town that’s as risky as Las Vegas, the Raiders seemed to have found a sure bet in Jeanty, who is providing a sense of confidence that suggests their first-round wager was already worth it.