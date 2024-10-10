Davante Adams Trade: Bill Belichick, Michael Lombardi Call Raiders’ Alleged Demand for a 2nd Rounder ‘Utterly Ridiculous’

On the right side is former Patriots head coach Bill Belichick and on the left side is Wide-receiver Davante Adams. Credits: Imagn Images

The Davante Adams trade rumors have taken the NFL world by storm. While his potential exit from the team itself is a bombshell, the demands against his trade are even more shocking.

According to reports, the Las Vegas team is rumored to be demanding a second-round pick in return for Adams. With all eyes set on the next move, former Patriots head coach, Bill Belichick, shared his insight into the crumbling situation.

During a conversation with Michael Lombardi and Matt Patricia, Belichick addressed the absurdity of the ask from the Raiders. When Lombardi hinted Adams would get traded by the end of the week, Belichick pitched in with a quick correction:

“Not for a second-round pick, which is supposedly what they’re asking for. I don’t see how anyone is going to give up a second-round pick for him. You’d have to feel like this guy is going to take us to the promised land and he’s going to get us over the hump this year because he’s also got a big salary.” Lombardi seemed in agreement with the second-round pick demand being ridiculous in the first place, especially with the kind of leverage the Raiders have lost under the current contract scenario. The analyst pointed out how Adams’ huge contract, ending at almost $12m now, is a major trouble for Las Vegas. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Adam Schefter (@adamschefter) Matt Patricia soon joined in the conversation, adding how all discussions seem futile unless the Raiders find a team willing to work things out in return of Adams. Meanwhile, the former New England coach had some obvious flaws to point out in the Raiders’ handling of the trade situation. Former Coach Belichick reprimands the Raiders on botching the trade Belichick, in his usual candid manner, did not take time to criticize the Las Vegas team in how they are handling the current trade scene. Per the analyst, the Raiders should have tried to not let the trade case escalate to this position: