The rumors of Davante Adams joining the Jets have been swirling around ever since the off-season began. But now, the reunion is finally on the cards as the Tay finds himself cut to a frustrated figure in Vegas. The Raiders failed to solve their QB issues, failing to land one or draft one, choosing to stick with mediocre Aidan O’Connell.

Mike Greenberg a.k.a Greeny, a big Jets fan appeared on Pat McAfee’s Show where he hinted at a possible reunion between A-Rod and Adams by Halloween. He asserted that the Raider’s failure to win games early in the season would make Tay explore his options and the Jets would be at the front of the queue to pounce on that situation.

He feels that Green Gang would be on a roll with Rodgers, winning games because of the strength of their squad. This would prevent a perfect situation for the former Packers wideout to come in and show his talents.

“I do believe unless the Raiders stung the world and start winning games early in the season that Rodgers and the Jets state roll, which I believe they will, it just makes sense for Davante Adams to come to the Jets. It makes sense to Aaron, it makes sense to Adams and it will make sense to the Raiders to get some draft picks.”

Adams has dominated the social media scene this off-season, appearing on Netflix’s Docu-series ” Receiver” as well as Club Shay-Shat. During the series, Tay vented his frustrations while playing for the Raiders, asserting that he wanted to get out of there. During Shannon’s podcast, he expressed a desire to play with 47-year-old Brady ahead of young O’Connell. He reminisced about his Green Bay days, playing with Aaron.

He also pointed out that he wouldn’t have moved to Vegas if he knew the franchise was trading Derek Carr after one season. Adams is missing the familiarity and the Jets could capitalize on that.

Tay is one of the top wideouts in the league with over 10k yards. But this figure could have been much higher if it wasn’t for broken bones.

Adams Could Have Gone Further in His Career If he hadn’t Dabbled in Multiple Sports

Heading into his 11th season, Tay is firmly on the path to the Hall of Fame, boasting a resume that would leave many envious. However, he could have already solidified his place in Canton, Ohio, if he had reached 15,000 yards by this time. This milestone might have been achievable if he hadn’t broken his left arm three times before the 8th grade.

The repeated injuries resulted in one arm being shorter than the other because the growth plate stopped growing. His right arm is now significantly longer, and his left hand is bigger. Despite these challenges, he made it to the NFL, though it left him short of 200 catches and some 4k yards.

At just 31, Tay still has plenty of time to reach 15,000 yards, a milestone he could achieve even faster if he gets a few more years with Aaron Rodgers. Tay stated that the Raiders organization loves him and he is content and committed to staying in Vegas, but that situation could change anytime if they fail to make the playoffs.

Given the tough division and the lack of a capable QB, making the playoffs seems unlikely. If the Jets come up with an offer that satisfies all parties, the opportunity to play with Rodgers would be too good to pass up.