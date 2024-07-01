David Njoku Wasn’t Always Cleveland’s Favorite Child

Now a ‘bona fide favorite’ in Cleveland, David Njoku recently shared a humbling experience from his earlier days with the Browns. On the “Lockerverse” podcast with hosts Deshaun Watson and Quincy Avery, Njoku took a trip down memory lane, recounting a moment that left him stunned and retreating from the public eye.

While discussing Njoku’s current popularity with Cleveland fans, the conversation shifted to a turbulent time in 2020, when requested a trade from the team. The star tight end was coming off an injury-plagued season with just four appearances, and his relationship with the fans was strained. He vividly described the incident:

“I was driving downtown, right? Windows down, in my little Range Rover. I thought I was the sh*t. So, windows down, you know me, I’m driving. I heard ‘NJOKU, YOU SUCK!’ I said ‘DAMN!’”

That moment of backlash prompted Njoku to quickly roll up his windows and drive away, avoiding further confrontation. It’s a stark contrast to the adoration he now receives on Cleveland’s streets.

Following that challenging year, Njoku’s career took an impressive upswing. Over the next 46 games, he racked up 175 receptions from 256 targets, amassing 1,985 yards and 14 touchdowns. His consistent improvement and dedication have transformed him into a fan favorite after seven seasons with the Browns. But it wasn’t all sunshine and rainbows for the tight end.

Njoku Faced a Near-Death Situation in 2023

An incident earlier last season marked a defining moment in Njoku’s career, showcasing his extraordinary resilience and dedication to the sport. On September 29th, Njoku suffered a horrific accident while lighting a pit fire, resulting in severe burns on his face and arms.

Despite this traumatic event, he astounded fans and fellow players alike by suiting up for a game just two days later, his face entirely covered by a protective mask. The severity of Njoku’s injuries came to light when his doctor, Dr. Joseph Khouri, later revealed the extent of the damage.

“I diagnosed it as about a 17-18 percent total body surface area burn of second-degree partial thickness. My recommendation was not to play.”

But Njoku’s determination knew no bounds. Disregarding the potential risks, he took the field, cementing his status as a true warrior in the eyes of Cleveland fans. His commitment to the team in the face of such adversity left no room for doubt about his love for the game and the city.

Later on, Njoku shared photos of his recovery process, using his platform to raise awareness for burn victims through the American Burn Association. Moreover, his perseverance throughout the season was nothing short of remarkable. The journey from that fiery accident to on-field success is a testament to his indomitable spirit, and it earned him respect not just from Browns fans, but from the entire NFL community.